Canaan Inc. Announces Open Market Share Purchases by Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), an innovator in crypto mining, today announced that its chairman and chief executive officer, Nangeng Zhang ("Mr. Zhang"), and chief financial officer, Jin "James" Cheng ("Mr. Cheng"), had purchased additional shares of the Company's stock in the open market. The purchases were made in compliance with the Company's internal trading policies and applicable securities regulations.

Aligning themselves with shareholder interests, Mr. Zhang and Mr. Cheng together acquired a total of 1,456,547 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") of the Company at an average price of US$0.51 per ADS, which reflected their continued confidence in the Company's long-term strategy and growth prospects. These purchases were made after Mr. Zhang had filed the most recent Amendment No.6 to Schedule 13G on February 13, 2026.

"My recent share purchases reflect my strong conviction in Canaan's long-term vision and the opportunities ahead," said Nangeng Zhang. "Both James and I believe our current market valuation does not fully reflect the strength of our technology, strategy, and growth potential, and we remain confident in the value we are building for shareholders."

Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. Canaan has extensive experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, Canaan's founding team shipped to its customers the world's first batch of mining machines incorporating ASIC technology under the brand name Avalon and, today, the Company's machines have the second largest share of the global bitcoin mining market. In 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Market. To learn more about Canaan, please visit https://www.canaan.io/.

