Canaan Inc. Provides October 2025 Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates

Management Commentary

"October delivered consistent operational performance, with improvements versus September across deployed hashrate, operating hashrate, North American operation's miner efficiency and installed power capacity, while both revenue split and power cost remained stable," said Nangeng Zhang, chairman and chief executive officer of Canaan. "Despite increased mining difficulty, we produced 92 BTC, sustained a deployed hashrate of 9.31 EH/s, with 7.85 EH/s in active operation by the end of October. As we redeployed machines from an underperforming project, our operating hashrate has increased to approximately 8.25 EH/s as of November 7, 2025. Through disciplined mining operation and treasury management, our total cryptocurrency treasury increased to 1,610 BTC and 3,950 ETH by the end of October."

"Throughout October, we continued to advance our global strategy centered on sustainability, efficiency, and innovation," Zhang continued. "We launched a gas-to-computing pilot in Alberta, Canada, that converts stranded natural gas into cleaner, low-cost energy for bitcoin mining, advancing our vision for scalable, sustainable infrastructure initiatives. We also unveiled our next-generation Avalon® A16 series, led by the advanced air-cooled A16XP, which delivers 300 TH/s at 12.8 J/TH efficiency, setting a new standard for ASIC performance and energy optimization."

October 2025 Bitcoin Mining Updates (unaudited)

Key Metrics Results (Rounded Numbers) Bitcoins Mined During the Month 92 BTC Month-End Bitcoins and ETH Owned by Canaan

Inc. on Balance Sheet[1] 1,610 BTC 3,950 ETH Month-End Deployed Hashrate (EH/s) 9.31 EH/s Month-End Operating Hashrate (EH/s) 7.85 EH/s Month-End Average Revenue Split[2] 57.7 % Average All-in Power Cost During the Month[3] US$0.042/kWh

October 2025 Bitcoin Mining Infrastructure Updates (unaudited)



North America Non-North America Global Month-End Average

Miner Efficiency 19.6 J/TH 29.3 J/TH 25.6 J/TH Month-End Installed

Power Capacity 87.0 MW 143.6 MW 230.6MW

Notes:

1. Defined as the total number of bitcoins and ETH owned by the Company on its Balance Sheet including any bitcoins and ETH receivable, excluding bitcoins and ETH that the Company has received as customer deposits.

2. Defined as the weighted average percentage that Canaan would share from the total revenues generated according to the applicable joint mining arrangements if 100% of the mining machines consisting of Installed Computing Power (as defined below) were energized.

3. Defined as the weighted average cost of power if 100% of the mining machines consisting of Installed Computing Power were energized.

Current Mining Projects (As of October 31, 2025) ： Regions

in alphabetical order

(A to Z) Active Mining

Projects

Count Energized

Computing

Power[4] Installed

Computing

Power[5] Expected

Computing

Power[6] Estimated

Total

Computing

Power[7] Global 8 7.85 EH/s 9.31 EH/s 1.00 EH/s 10.31 EH/s America 3 3.83 EH/s 4.61 EH/s 0.28 EH/s 4.89 EH/s Canada 1 0.02 EH/s 0.02 EH/s 0 EH/s 0.02 EH/s Ethiopia 2 3.88 EH/s 4.56 EH/s 0.72 EH/s 5.28 EH/s Middle East 1 0.04 EH/s 0.04 EH/s 0 EH/s 0.04 EH/s Malaysia 1 0.08 EH/s 0.08 EH/s 0 EH/s 0.08 EH/s

Notes:

4. Defined as the amount of computing power that could theoretically be generated if all mining machines that have been energized were currently in operation including mining machines that may be temporarily offline.

5. Defined as the sum of Energized Computing Power and computing power that has been installed but not yet energized, if any.

6. Defined as the amount of computing power that has been delivered to the country where each mining project is located but not yet installed.

7. Defined as the sum of Installed Computing Power and Expected Computing Power.

Recent Corporate Updates:

Secured Landmark U.S. Order, Strengthening Leadership Amid U.S. Bitcoin Mining Recovery

On October 2, 2025, Canaan revealed that it has secured a landmark purchase order from a U.S.-based bitcoin mining operator for more than 50,000 Avalon A15 Pro mining machines—the Company's largest single order in the past three years. Scheduled for delivery in Q4 2025, the order underscores Canaan's market leadership and highlights renewed momentum in the U.S. bitcoin mining sector. The significant win reflects growing confidence in Canaan's technology and long-term commitment to serving partners in the U.S. market. Combining efficiency, reliability, and attractive ROI, the Avalon A15 Pro, reinforces Canaan's reputation as a trusted provider of advanced mining infrastructure for institutional-scale operations worldwide.

Launched Innovative Gas-to-Computing Pilot in Canada with Energy Infrastructure Developer

On October 13, 2025, Canaan announced a pilot gas-to-computing mining project in Calgary, Canada, in partnership with Aurora AZ Energy Ltd. The deployment features more than US$2 million worth of Avalon A15 Pro miners and modular data units installed directly at natural gas wellheads, supporting approximately 2.5 MW of computing capacity. By converting stranded gas into low-cost power for bitcoin mining, the project offers 90% uptime, strong economics, and an estimated reduction of 12,000–14,000 metric tons of CO₂-equivalent emissions annually. This initiative highlights Canaan's commitment to scalable, sustainable energy solutions and its growing North American footprint in off-grid mining infrastructure.

Unveiled Next-Gen Avalon A16 Series Bitcoin Mining Machine Featuring Breakthrough ASIC Chip

On October 28, 2025, Canaan unveiled its next-generation Avalon A16 series at Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai, featuring the A16XP air-cooled model that delivers 300 TH/s with industry-leading efficiency of 12.8 J/TH. Coupled with Avalon's proven durability and reliability, the A16XP stands among the most competitive mining machines available, empowering operators to sustain performance and maximize return even as network difficulty increases. Now available for pre-order, the A16 series will ship from Canaan's production centers worldwide and further strengthen the Company's vertically integrated strategy across hardware, self-mining, and bitcoin treasury operations.

Regained Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

On October 16, 2025, Canaan confirmed that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement after its ADSs closed at or above US$1.00 for ten consecutive trading days. The achievement removes a key listing overhang and reflects market confidence in the Company's long-term strategy, strong operational execution, and recent strategic milestones. Canaan remains focused on driving innovation, sustainability, and global expansion to enhance long-term shareholder value.

