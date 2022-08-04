Canada Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market Report 2022 Featuring Allstate, Belairdirect, Desjardins, Liberty Mutual, State Farm, TD Insurance, & Travelers Insurance

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canadian Automotive UBI Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service identifies new scenarios influencing the automotive usage-based insurance (UBI) industry in Canada, as well as evolving and new business models in this space.

The study identifies and analyzes industry trends and shifts, with a focus on connected new-age vehicles. Over the last few years, the automotive insurance industry has undergone rapid transformation. The traditional one-size-fits-all approach to premium rates and underwriting, based on limited parameters, historical driver data, and demographics, is becoming largely redundant.

The emergence of real-time tracking of vehicle and driver behavior with vehicle telematics and smartphone connectivity, combined with algorithms based on a number of factors that capture the true cost of risk, helps reduce insurance premiums now. This results in significant cost savings for both the insurance companies and the insured.



The evolution of connectivity technology has disrupted the automotive insurance ecosystem, resulting in the formation of new relationships between insurers, telematics service providers (TSPs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and end users. As a result, new types of risks in the mobility landscape must be insured, rendering traditional insurance solutions obsolete and necessitating a shift in how insurance is evaluated. Customers who share their data benefit from personalized policies with lower premiums, and automakers can start monetizing data generated by connected vehicles, which have become critical inputs for insurers.



This research also highlights market, technology, and trend information to help the reader understand where market opportunities exist. Top trends include data-enabled use cases, artificial intelligence, and future scenarios of technologies such as blockchain, as illustrated by case studies from leading automakers.

This study also includes benchmarks solutions of telematics service providers and insurance companies by examining company portfolios of solutions and services, key industry associations, and provide future outlook of the UBI industry.



KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What are the addressable opportunities from UBI policies between 2021 and 2028?

What are the critical partnerships that must be established for success in the UBI industry? What are the current UBI proposals?

What are the drivers and challenges of the UBI industry in Canada ?

? Who are the stakeholders in the UBI ecosystem and how does it evolve?

What is the future outlook for the Canadian UBI industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive UBI Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. UBI Trends

Primary Parameters in the Automotive Insurance Sector

Trends Impacting Automotive Insurance

Evolution of the Automotive Insurance Market

Connected Car - New Parameters

UBI Pricing Model Analysis

Impact of Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electric (CASE) Solutions on Automotive Insurance

Connectivity Enabler for UBI and New Use Cases

Connectivity Improving Automotive Insurance Underwriting

Connected Vehicles Creating New Insurance Focus Areas

Automotive UBI Roadmap, 2022-2052

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

UBI Data Collection and Monetization Avenues

UBI Services - Leveraging IoT and New Technologies

AI's Impact on the Automotive Insurance Industry

Case Study - Blockchain in UBI by Toyota

Canada UBI Market Analysis

Post-pandemic Auto Insurance Changes in Canada

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Unit Forecast

Competitive Environment, 2021

Key Participants in the UBI Ecosystem

Canada UBI TSP Benchmarking, 2022

Automotive UBI Insurance Provider Benchmarking, 2022

TD Insurance

Desjardins

Belairdirect

Travelers Insurance

Allstate

State Farm

Liberty Mutual

TSP Initiatives in the Canadian UBI Space, 2022

OEM Initiatives in the Canadian UBI Space

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Connected Vehicle Market

Growth Opportunity 2 - TSPs Focus on Developing New Business Models Using UBI

Growth Opportunity 3 - Ownership Vs Usership

5. Next Steps

