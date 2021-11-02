Canada Biobanks Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Increased Research and Technological Advancement in Genomic Studies

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Biobanks Market, By Type (Population Based Biobanks, Disease Oriented Biobanks, Tissue Biobanks, Others), By Ownership, By Product, By Specimen Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Canada biobanks market is bound to experience impressive growth with an anticipated CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026, on account of increased research and technological advancement in genomic studies.

Moreover, the global companies are actively investing in the healthcare research in Canada, and along with the government initiatives and private funding in the Canada biobanks market, which is anticipated to register a robust growth in the upcoming five years. Rapidly increasing research institutes, and inclination of the students and researchers towards various genomic studies is also driving the growth of the Canada biobanks market.

Additionally, advancements in the biobanking and growing trend of conserving cord blood stem cells of newborns for future applications of stem cell therapies is also influencing the growth of the Canada biobanks market in the future five years. Development of precision medicine, genomic drugs, etc. is also supporting the growth of the Canada biobanks market.

Furthermore, growing need for cost-effective drug discovery and development of the same is further aiding the growth of the Canada biobanks market in the forecast years, until 2026. Although, factors like high cost of automation of the biobanks and concerned issues related to procurement of biospecimen samples may affect the market or put a mild restraint on the future growth of the Canada biobanks market.



Biobanks are the storage units for the wide-range repositories that are responsible for the collection, storage and distribution of human samples like blood, cells, plasma, serum, urine, tissues, etc. Integration of advanced technologies, data analytics, and automation supports the maintenance of the biobanks.

Some of the biobanks also keep records of the personal and health information of the patients like genetic information, health records, family histories, and lifestyle history. The information is helpful in predicting diseases and other biological and genetic studies.



The Canada biobanks market is segmented by type, ownership, product, specimen type, application, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on type, the market is further segmented into population based biobanks, disease oriented biobanks, tissue biobanks, and others.

Disease oriented biobanks are anticipated to hold the largest revenue share of the market and assert their dominance over the market in the upcoming five years on account of surging count of chronic diseases, neural diseases and genetic diseases.

Moreover, rapidly increasing studies based on the cure for various diseases as well as to understand the new diseases, communicable or non-communicable is also expected to drive the growth of the Canada biobanks market in the next five years.



With the evolving technology, it is appropriate to say that the effective research and development of the technologically advanced instruments and methods to satisfy consumer demands would support the market growth and benefit the market players as well as the consumers.

New market players may focus on the research and development to provide such products that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Companies Mentioned

Applied Biobanking Solutions Inc.

BC Children's Hospital Biobank

McCain GU BioBank

Alberta Cancer Research Biobank

Biobank at Montreal Heart Institute

CHU Dumont Biobank

Pfeffer Lab Biobank

Research Centre for Women's and Infants' Health (RCWIH) BioBank

Maternal-Infant Research on Environmental Chemicals (MIREC)

Canadian Biosample Repository

CARTaGENE biobank

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F



Canada Biobanks Market, By Type

Population Based Biobanks

Disease Oriented Biobanks

Tissue Biobanks

Others

Canada Biobanks Market, By Ownership

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Hospitals

Non-Profit Organizations

Others

Canada Biobanks Market, By Product

Equipment & Consumables

Media

Software & Services

Canada Biobanks Market, By Specimen Type

Blood Products

Solid Tissue

Cell Lines

Nucleic Acid

Others

Canada Biobanks Market, By Application

Therapeutics

Drug Discovery

Clinical Research

Clinical Diagnostics

Others

Canada Biobanks Market, By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Canada Biobanks Market, By Region

Ontario

Quebec

Alberta

British Columbia

Saskatchewan and Manitoba

and Rest of Canada

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/91ktfq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

