Canada Biobanks Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Increased Research and Technological Advancement in Genomic Studies

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Biobanks Market, By Type (Population Based Biobanks, Disease Oriented Biobanks, Tissue Biobanks, Others), By Ownership, By Product, By Specimen Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Canada biobanks market is bound to experience impressive growth with an anticipated CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026, on account of increased research and technological advancement in genomic studies.
Moreover, the global companies are actively investing in the healthcare research in Canada, and along with the government initiatives and private funding in the Canada biobanks market, which is anticipated to register a robust growth in the upcoming five years. Rapidly increasing research institutes, and inclination of the students and researchers towards various genomic studies is also driving the growth of the Canada biobanks market.
Additionally, advancements in the biobanking and growing trend of conserving cord blood stem cells of newborns for future applications of stem cell therapies is also influencing the growth of the Canada biobanks market in the future five years. Development of precision medicine, genomic drugs, etc. is also supporting the growth of the Canada biobanks market.
Furthermore, growing need for cost-effective drug discovery and development of the same is further aiding the growth of the Canada biobanks market in the forecast years, until 2026. Although, factors like high cost of automation of the biobanks and concerned issues related to procurement of biospecimen samples may affect the market or put a mild restraint on the future growth of the Canada biobanks market.
Biobanks are the storage units for the wide-range repositories that are responsible for the collection, storage and distribution of human samples like blood, cells, plasma, serum, urine, tissues, etc. Integration of advanced technologies, data analytics, and automation supports the maintenance of the biobanks.
Some of the biobanks also keep records of the personal and health information of the patients like genetic information, health records, family histories, and lifestyle history. The information is helpful in predicting diseases and other biological and genetic studies.
The Canada biobanks market is segmented by type, ownership, product, specimen type, application, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on type, the market is further segmented into population based biobanks, disease oriented biobanks, tissue biobanks, and others.
Disease oriented biobanks are anticipated to hold the largest revenue share of the market and assert their dominance over the market in the upcoming five years on account of surging count of chronic diseases, neural diseases and genetic diseases.
Moreover, rapidly increasing studies based on the cure for various diseases as well as to understand the new diseases, communicable or non-communicable is also expected to drive the growth of the Canada biobanks market in the next five years.
With the evolving technology, it is appropriate to say that the effective research and development of the technologically advanced instruments and methods to satisfy consumer demands would support the market growth and benefit the market players as well as the consumers.
New market players may focus on the research and development to provide such products that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Companies Mentioned
- Applied Biobanking Solutions Inc.
- BC Children's Hospital Biobank
- McCain GU BioBank
- Alberta Cancer Research Biobank
- Biobank at Montreal Heart Institute
- CHU Dumont Biobank
- Pfeffer Lab Biobank
- Research Centre for Women's and Infants' Health (RCWIH) BioBank
- Maternal-Infant Research on Environmental Chemicals (MIREC)
- Canadian Biosample Repository
- CARTaGENE biobank
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021E
- Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F
Canada Biobanks Market, By Type
- Population Based Biobanks
- Disease Oriented Biobanks
- Tissue Biobanks
- Others
Canada Biobanks Market, By Ownership
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries
- Hospitals
- Non-Profit Organizations
- Others
Canada Biobanks Market, By Product
- Equipment & Consumables
- Media
- Software & Services
Canada Biobanks Market, By Specimen Type
- Blood Products
- Solid Tissue
- Cell Lines
- Nucleic Acid
- Others
Canada Biobanks Market, By Application
- Therapeutics
- Drug Discovery
- Clinical Research
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Others
Canada Biobanks Market, By End User
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Pharma & Biotech Companies
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Others
Canada Biobanks Market, By Region
- Ontario
- Quebec
- Alberta
- British Columbia
- Saskatchewan and Manitoba
- Rest of Canada
