Canada Booster Compressor Market Report 2022-2027: Development of Natural Gas Infrastructure and Increased Production and Sales of Electric Vehicles Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Booster Compressor Market, By Cooling Type (Air, Water), By Stage (Single, Double, Multi), By Power Source, By Pressure Rating (14-40 bar, 41-100 bar, 101-350 bar, >350 bar), By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Canada booster compressor market is expected to witness a steady growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the increased expenditure on the oil & gas industry and continuous technological developments.

Besides, the rapid development of natural gas infrastructure and rise in the production and sales of electric vehicles are some of the factors accelerating the market growth. Enhanced awareness regarding the advantages of using natural gas over other conventional energy sources is predicted to drive natural gas demand across the country.

Government officials are establishing projects to accelerate natural gas exploration and the rapid completion of these projects are boosting the demand for booster compressors during the forecast period.

Leading authorities in Canada have proposed 18 LNG export projects at various places, including 13 in British Columbia, 2 in Quebec, and 3 in Nova Scotia, with a total estimated export capacity of 216 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG.



According to the Canadian government, transportation is responsible for around 25% of greenhouse gas emissions, emitted from passenger automobiles and light trucks. A surge in environmental concerns and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are fuelling the adoption of zero-emission automobiles.

Introduction of the `A Healthy Environment and A Healthy Economy` strategy, which aims to develop a cleaner and more robust transportation infrastructure, is a positive element for market growth. The government has set a goal of zero-emission vehicles for all new light-duty automobiles and passenger trucks by 2035, encouraging the production of electric batteries in the country.



Booster compressors are expected to develop across the country as investments in the oil and gas, power, and chemical industries increase. Government officials are enacting laws and regulations to ease the procedures for new entrants and create an atmosphere conducive to increased productivity across several industrial verticals.

Foreign market entrants and the promotion of investment policies by leading authorities and market participants are likely to boost the development of other industries. For the projected period, the rising manufacturing industry and the requirement to use compressor gas and oil in these industries are expected to drive the expansion of the Canada booster compressor market.



The air cooled segment is anticipated to dominate the Canada booster compressor market, owing to the increasing affordability of air cooled compressors than water cooled compressors.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Canada booster compressor from 2017 to 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Canada booster compressor market.

Atlas Copco

Kaeser Kompressoren

Boge Kompressoren

SAUER Compressor

BAUER Kompressoren

Hitachi

Ingersoll Rand

Gardner Denver

BHGE

Idex Corporation

Maximator

Haskel

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Canada Booster Compressor Market, By Cooling Type:

Air

Water

Canada Booster Compressor Market, By Stage:

Single

Double

Multi

Canada Booster Compressor Market, By Power Source:

Electric

Combustion Engine

Canada Booster Compressor Market, By Pressure Rating:

14-40 bar

41-100 bar

101-350 bar

>350 bar

Canada Booster Compressor Market, By End Use Industry:

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Power

Others

Canada Booster Compressor Market, By Region:

Ontario

Quebec

The West

British Columbia

Atlantic Canada

The North

