Canada Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities Report 2020-2025 Featuring Compass, Cologix, Urbacon Data Centres, Bell Canada , eStruxture Data Centers, and Digital Realty
Oct 05, 2020, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Data Center Market- Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Canada Data Center Market Size to Cross $3.5 Billion, Growing at a CAGR Of Over 3% During the Period 2020-2025
Compass Data Centers, Cologix, Urbacon Data Centre Solutions, Bell Canada (Equinix), eStruxture Data Centers, and Digital Realty are some of the prominent investors in the Canada data center market.
The IoT spending in Canada is expected to reach around $20 billion by 2025, with the spending expected to reach $8 billion in 2025. BFSI and ITeS are likely to dominate cloud spending in Canada. The country's 5G spectrum auction is likely to take place at the end of 2020. Bell, Quebecor, and Rogers Communication are some of the major players in telecom industry in the country. Rogers is intending to invest around $3 billion for 5G investment in 2020.
In the last two years, the region has witnessed significant M&A activities, which are expected to drive the investment during the forecast period. Equinix acquired Bell Canada data centers in May 2020, similarly, Compass Data Centers acquired Root Datacenters in July 2019. Private clouds are popular in industries such as government and financial services, where security is a major priority. The cloud computing market is expected to grow a CAGR of over 20% during 2019-2025
The Internet of Things spending in the market was estimated at around $12 billion in 2019. Canadian manufacturing and retail companies are most benefited with digitally connecting their value chain. Government organizations are major end-users of big data technology in Canada to explore the use of big data analytics to enhance disease and air quality monitoring. In 2019, the government announced increasing internet access in the country. According to this plan, 95% of Canadian businesses are likely to access to the internet speed of minimum 50 Mbps by 2026. Canada currently hosts over 150 data center facilities. Toronto is the leading market with around 50 data centers, followed by Montreal with over 30 data centers and Vancouver with over 20 data centers.
Key Deliverable
- An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators
- Exhaustive insights of the impact of the COVID-19 on the Canada data center market shares
- Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in the country
- Data center colocation market in Canada
- Retail & wholesale colocation pricing in Canada
- A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the data center market in Canada during the forecast period
- Classification of the Canada data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future prospects of the Canada data center market
- Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors
- A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market
Key Highlights of the Report:
- The cloud server market is likely to grow with the high adoption of cloud-based services.
- The adoption of NVMe Flash devices is expected to have significant impact on the market.
- Majority of facilities have installed generators with over 2 MW in N+1 redundant configuration.
- The market is to witness an increase in the design of facilities that aid in supplying waste heat, where the waste heat from data center cooling units will be supplied homes or commercial buildings in the nearby community for heating purposes during winter seasons.
- The majority of investment in Canada comes through greenfield or brownfield developments. The modular/prefabricated architecture is popular among on-premise deployment enterprises.
- Intelligent security systems such as high-definition cameras, security badge control systems, biometric access are gaining increased traction, thereby reducing the use of card-based access control in data centers across Canada.
- The majority of investment in Canada comes through greenfield or brownfield developments. The modular/prefabricated architecture is popular among on-premise deployment enterprises.
- Intelligent security systems such as high-definition cameras, security badge control systems, biometric access are gaining increased traction, thereby reducing the use of card-based access control in data centers across Canada.
Target Audience:
- Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Datacenter Construction Contractors
- Datacenter Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Why Purchase this Report?
- To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market
- To focus on the niche market
- To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data
- To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices
- To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the data center market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Snapshot
2. Impact of COVID-19
3. List of Datacenter Investment in Canada
4. Investment Opportunities in Canada
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Market Share by Infrastructure 2019
5. Investment by Area
- Market Overview
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
6. Investment by Power Capacity
- Market Overview
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
7. Colocation Market
- Colocation Market Revenue 2019-2025
- Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing 2019
8. Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Trends
9. Canada Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Server - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Network - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
10. Canada Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
11. Canada Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
12. Canada Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
- Market Overview
- CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Economizer & Evaporative Coolers - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
13. Canada Data Center Market by General Construction
- Market Overview
- Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
14. Canada Data Center Market by Tier Standards
- Market Overview
- Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
15. Canada Data Center Market by Geography
- Montreal
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Toronto
- Other Cities
16. Key Market Participants
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista
- Broadcom
- Cisco
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei
- IBM
- Inspur
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Construction Service Providers
- CRSC Data Centre Experts
- DPR Construction
- Ehvert
- KARBON
- PCL Construction
- Skanska
- Turner Construction
- WZMH
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- KyotoCooling
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- MTU Onsite Energy
- Schneider Electric
- Stulz
- Trane
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Cologix
- Compass Datacenter
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- eStruxture Data Centers
- Fibre Centre
- Hypertec
- PointOne
- PureColo
- Urbacon Data Centre Solutions
- Vantage Data Centers
