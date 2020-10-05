Canada Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities Report 2020-2025 Featuring Compass, Cologix, Urbacon Data Centres, Bell Canada , eStruxture Data Centers, and Digital Realty

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Data Center Market- Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Canada Data Center Market Size to Cross $3.5 Billion, Growing at a CAGR Of Over 3% During the Period 2020-2025

Compass Data Centers, Cologix, Urbacon Data Centre Solutions, Bell Canada (Equinix), eStruxture Data Centers, and Digital Realty are some of the prominent investors in the Canada data center market.

The IoT spending in Canada is expected to reach around $20 billion by 2025, with the spending expected to reach $8 billion in 2025. BFSI and ITeS are likely to dominate cloud spending in Canada. The country's 5G spectrum auction is likely to take place at the end of 2020. Bell, Quebecor, and Rogers Communication are some of the major players in telecom industry in the country. Rogers is intending to invest around $3 billion for 5G investment in 2020.

In the last two years, the region has witnessed significant M&A activities, which are expected to drive the investment during the forecast period. Equinix acquired Bell Canada data centers in May 2020, similarly, Compass Data Centers acquired Root Datacenters in July 2019. Private clouds are popular in industries such as government and financial services, where security is a major priority. The cloud computing market is expected to grow a CAGR of over 20% during 2019-2025

The Internet of Things spending in the market was estimated at around $12 billion in 2019. Canadian manufacturing and retail companies are most benefited with digitally connecting their value chain. Government organizations are major end-users of big data technology in Canada to explore the use of big data analytics to enhance disease and air quality monitoring. In 2019, the government announced increasing internet access in the country. According to this plan, 95% of Canadian businesses are likely to access to the internet speed of minimum 50 Mbps by 2026. Canada currently hosts over 150 data center facilities. Toronto is the leading market with around 50 data centers, followed by Montreal with over 30 data centers and Vancouver with over 20 data centers.

Key Deliverable

An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

Exhaustive insights of the impact of the COVID-19 on the Canada data center market shares

Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in the country

Data center colocation market in Canada

Retail & wholesale colocation pricing in Canada

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the data center market in Canada during the forecast period

during the forecast period Classification of the Canada data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future prospects of the Canada data center market

Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Key Highlights of the Report:

The cloud server market is likely to grow with the high adoption of cloud-based services.

The adoption of NVMe Flash devices is expected to have significant impact on the market.

Majority of facilities have installed generators with over 2 MW in N+1 redundant configuration.

The market is to witness an increase in the design of facilities that aid in supplying waste heat, where the waste heat from data center cooling units will be supplied homes or commercial buildings in the nearby community for heating purposes during winter seasons.

The majority of investment in Canada comes through greenfield or brownfield developments. The modular/prefabricated architecture is popular among on-premise deployment enterprises.

The majority of investment in Canada comes through greenfield or brownfield developments. The modular/prefabricated architecture is popular among on-premise deployment enterprises.

Target Audience:

Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Datacenter Construction Contractors

Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Why Purchase this Report?

To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

To focus on the niche market

To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the data center market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Snapshot



2. Impact of COVID-19



3. List of Datacenter Investment in Canada



4. Investment Opportunities in Canada

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Market Share by Infrastructure 2019

5. Investment by Area

Market Overview

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

6. Investment by Power Capacity

Market Overview

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

7. Colocation Market

Colocation Market Revenue 2019-2025

Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing 2019

8. Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Trends

9. Canada Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Market Overview

Server - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Network - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

10. Canada Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

Market Overview

UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

11. Canada Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Overview

Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

12. Canada Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

Market Overview

CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Economizer & Evaporative Coolers - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

13. Canada Data Center Market by General Construction

Market Overview

Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

14. Canada Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Market Overview

Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

15. Canada Data Center Market by Geography

Montreal

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Toronto

Other Cities

16. Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Service Providers

CRSC Data Centre Experts

DPR Construction

Ehvert

KARBON

PCL Construction

Skanska

Turner Construction

WZMH

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

MTU Onsite Energy

Schneider Electric

Stulz

Trane

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Cologix

Compass Datacenter

Digital Realty

Equinix

eStruxture Data Centers

Fibre Centre

Hypertec

PointOne

PureColo

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

Vantage Data Centers

