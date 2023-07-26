Canada Embedded Finance Markets Databook 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 51.2% to Reach $2,894.4 Million in 2023 - 50+ KPIs on Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments 2020-2029

DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The embedded finance industry in Mexico is experiencing remarkable growth, projected to reach US$2,894.4 million in 2023, representing a 51.2% annual increase. Over the forecast period, from 2023 to 2029, the industry is expected to maintain steady growth at a CAGR of 34.1%, with revenues reaching US$11,134.6 million by 2029.

This comprehensive report offers a detailed data-centric analysis of market opportunities across 50+ segments in the embedded finance industry, covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth, and asset-based finance sectors.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Overview of the Report Market Size and Forecast for Mexico's Embedded Finance Industry: Revenue Trend Analysis from 2020 to 2029

Market Share Analysis by Key Sectors Market Size and Forecast by End-Use Industry: Market Share Analysis by Key Sector

Revenue Trend Analysis for Retail, Logistics, Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Consumer Health, and Other Segments Market Size and Forecast by Business Model: Market Share Analysis by Business Model

Revenue Trend Analysis for Platforms, Enablers, and Regulatory Entities Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model: Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model

Revenue Trend Analysis for Own Platforms and Third Party Platforms Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis for Mexico from 2020 to 2029 Market Size and Forecast for Embedded Insurance Industry by End-Use Industry: Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry Segments

Revenue Trend Analysis for Consumer Products, Travel & Hospitality, Automotive, Healthcare, Real Estate, Transport & Logistics, and Other Segments Market Size and Forecast for Embedded Insurance Industry by Consumer Segment: Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

Revenue Trend Analysis for B2B Insurance and B2C Insurance Market Size and Forecast for Embedded Insurance Industry by Type of Offering: Market Share Analysis by Type of Offering

Revenue Trend Analysis for Product Based Insurance and Service Based Insurance Market Size and Forecast for Embedded Insurance Industry by Business Model: Market Share Analysis by Business Model

Revenue Trend Analysis for Platforms, Enablers, and Regulatory Entities Market Size and Forecast for Embedded Insurance Industry by Distribution Model: Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model

Revenue Trend Analysis for Own Platforms and Third Party Platforms Market Size and Forecast for Embedded Insurance Industry by Distribution Channel: Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel

Revenue Trend Analysis for Embedded Sales, Bancassurance, Brokers/IFA's, and Tied Agents Market Size and Forecast for Embedded Insurance Industry by Type of Insurance: Market Share Analysis by Type of Insurance

Revenue Trend Analysis for Life Insurance and Non-Life Insurance Market Size and Forecast for Embedded Insurance Industry by Non-Life Insurance: Market Share Analysis by Non-Life Insurance

Revenue Trend Analysis for Motor Vehicle Insurance, Fire & Property Damage, Accident & Health, General Liability, Marine, Aviation & Other Transport, and Other Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast for Mexico from 2020 to 2029 Market Size and Forecast for Embedded Lending Industry by Consumer Segment: Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

Revenue Trend Analysis for Business Lending and Consumer Lending Market Size and Forecast for Embedded Lending Industry by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors: Market Share Analysis by B2B Sectors

Revenue Trend Analysis for Retail & Consumer Goods Lending, IT & Software Services, Transport & Logistics, Manufacturing & Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Market Size and Forecast for Embedded Lending Industry by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors: Market Share Analysis by B2C Sectors

Revenue Trend Analysis for Retail & Consumer Goods Lending, Home Improvement, Leisure & Entertainment, Healthcare & Wellness, Education, Automotive, Financial Services, and Other Market Size and Forecast for Embedded Lending Industry by Type of Lending: Market Share Analysis by Type of Lending

Revenue Trend Analysis for BNPL Lending, POS Lending, and Personal Loans Market Size and Forecast for Embedded Lending Industry by Business Model: Market Share Analysis by Business Model

Revenue Trend Analysis for Platforms, Enablers, and Regulatory Entities Market Size and Forecast for Embedded Lending Industry by Distribution Model: Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model

Revenue Trend Analysis for Own Platforms and Third Party Platforms Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast for Mexico from 2020 to 2029 Market Size and Forecast for Embedded Payment Industry by End-Use Segment: Market Share Analysis by End-Use Segment

Revenue Trend Analysis for Retail & Consumer Goods, Digital Products & Services, Utility Bill Payment, Travel & Hospitality, Leisure & Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Office Supplies & Equipment, and Other Market Size and Forecast for Embedded Payment Industry by Consumer Segment: Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

Revenue Trend Analysis for B2B Payment and B2C Payment Market Size and Forecast for Embedded Payment Industry by Business Model: Market Share Analysis by Business Model

Revenue Trend Analysis for Platforms, Enablers, and Regulatory Entities Market Size and Forecast for Embedded Payment Industry by Distribution Model: Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model

Revenue Trend Analysis for Own Platforms and Third Party Platforms Embedded Wealth Management Industry Market Size and Forecast for Mexico from 2020 to 2029 Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast for Mexico from 2020 to 2029 Market Size and Forecast for Asset Based Finance Industry by Type of Assets: Market Share Analysis by Type of Assets

Revenue Trend Analysis for Soft Assets and Hard Assets Market Size and Forecast for Asset Based Finance Industry by End User: Market Share Analysis by End User

Revenue Trend Analysis for SME's and Large Enterprises

