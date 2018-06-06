Canada Insulin Pump & CGM Market 2010-2024: Top 5 Private Insurers Reimbursement Players & Top 3 Companies

Although Canada insulin pump market is small, it has market potential to reach nearly CAD 1 Billion mark by the end of the year 2024

Similarly CGM market is also small but if it gets reimbursement under Canadian government then it has market potential to surpass CAD 80 Million by 2024. The government of Canada has expanded its diabetes management policy along with diabetes technology which will further boost the market for both insulin pump and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices in Canada.



Canada Insulin Dependent User:



In this report, we have done a comprehensive analysis of insulin dependent users suffering from Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes. It includes all types of insulin whether it is single insulin syringe, multiple daily injections, insulin pen or an insulin pump.



Canada Insulin Pump User & Market:

We have done in-depth analysis of insulin pump user and its market projection. In a similar way, we have also covered potential insulin pump users in Canada and its market & forecast.



Canada CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) Device User & Market:



The report covers CGM User, Market & Forecast. It also covers potential CGM Users in Canada and its market & forecast. In addition, we have also studied, what are the reimbursement policies of CGM device in Canada and how the Canadian national healthcare institution are watching CGM assessment over the period of time.



By Province & Private Insurers - Canada Insulin Pump Reimbursement Policy:



The study captures detailed analysis of insulin pump reimbursement policy of all 11 provinces. In Canada, insulin pump is reimbursed by provincial healthcare provider under the ministry of health. Each province provides their own insulin pump program to its citizen. Moreover, we have covered 11 provincial insulin pump programs with procedure and detailed information. In addition there are many private insurers which also provide insulin pump reimbursement in Canada. We have covered 5 Private Insurer Reimbursement policies. All the 5 private insurers covered in the report are as follows: Sun Life Financial Great-West Life Assurance Company, Medavie Blue Cross, Green Shield Canada, & Manulife Financial.



Canada Insulin Pump Distribution Model Analysis:



We have done a detailed analysis of distribution model of an insulin pump and associated supplies. This report will explain everything about manufacturer and registered vender of the insulin pump in Canada and their roles in supply chain distribution.



Training Model Analysis:



The report has done a complete analysis of diabetes training modules which are provided to the healthcare professional and patients. The report through graphs has shown the complete sequence of the training procedure.

This latest study Canada Insulin Pump & CGM Market, Users, Reimbursement Policy (Government & Companies), Distribution Model, Training Model, Pricing Landscape, Diabetes, Diabetes (Type1 & 2) Population provides a detailed and comprehensive insight of the Canada Insulin Pump Market.

Insulin User (2010 - 2024)

Insulin Dependent User (Type 1 & Type Diabetes)

Insulin Pump User

CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) User

Market (2010 - 2024) - Actual & Potential

Insulin Pump Market:

CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) Market:

A. Actual Market is the current market which is already present

B. Potential Market is the market which can be achieved, but it has yet not been achieved due to reimbursement policies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

2.1 Diabetes Cost on Canada Healthcare System

2.2 Total Diabetes Population

2.2.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population

2.2.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population

2.3 Insulin Dependent Diabetes Population



3. Insulin Pump Users & Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Users (2010 - 2024)

3.1 Insulin Pump Users (2010 - 2024)

3.2 Potential Insulin Pump User

3.3 CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) User

3.4 Potential CGM Users (2010 - 2024)



4. Market Size & Projections (2010 - 2024)

4.1 Insulin Pump Market

4.2 Potential Insulin Pump Market

4.3 CGM Market & Forecast

4.4 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast

4.5 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast

4.6 Potential CGM Market



5. Competitive Analysis - Local Insights Sales, Marketing Structure & Promotional Activities (2016 - 2017)

5.1 Medtronic in Canada

5.2 Animas in Canada

5.3 OmniPod (Insulet Corporation) in Canada



6. Distribution Models

6.1.1 Distribution Model of Insulin Pump in Canada via Canadian Province



7. Differentiation Points of Insulin Pump Products in Canada



8. Training Model (Medtronic, Animas and Insulet Corp Training to Patients & HCP)

8.1 Medtronic

8.1.1 Training Guidelines for Insulin Pump Therapy to New Patients

8.1.2 Training Model for HCP (HealthCare Professional)

8.2 Insulet Canada Corporation (OmniPod)

8.2.1 Training Structure for New Patients - Insulet Canada Corporation (OmniPod)

8.2.2 Training Model for Health Care Professional - Insulet Canada Corporation (OmniPod)

8.3 Animas Corporation Canada

8.3.1 Training Modules for New Patients

8.3.2 Training Modules for HCP (Health Care Professional)



9. Current Struggles

9.1 Animas

9.2 Medtronic

9.3 Insulet Corporation



10. Pricing Landscape & Reimbursement (Insulin Pump, Insulin Pump + CGM, CGM)

10.1 Manufacturers - Pricing (By product)

10.2 Insulin Pump Integrated with CGM

10.3 Abbott Libre - Personal (if known) vs Professional use



11. Payers - Canada Pricing and Reimbursement Policies

11.1 Public Reimbursement details by Province

11.2 Eligibility Criteria for Coverage and Limitations

11.2.1 Alberta Health Service Insulin Pump Therapy Program Eligibility Criteria

11.2.2 British Columbia Insulin Pump Therapy Program Eligibility Criteria

11.2.3 Ontario Insulin Pump Therapy Program (Assistive Devices Program) Eligibility Criteria

11.2.4 Saskatchewan Insulin Pump Program Eligibility Criteria

11.2.5 Prince Edward Island Insulin Pump Program Eligibility Criteria

11.3 Canada All Provinces Insulin Pump Program Eligibility Criteria

11.4 Coverage for Supplies per Piece (Quantity Limits, $ Limits, Frequency Limits)



12. Top 5 Canadian Private Insurers Reimbursement Details

12.1 Great-West Life Assurance Company

12.2 Sun Life Financial

12.3 Medavie Blue Cross

12.4 Green Shield Canada

12.5 Manulife Financial



