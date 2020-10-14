Canada Nickel Company Begins Trading on OTCQB Market Under Ticker CNIKF

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSX-V: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that effective October 14, 2020, it will graduate from the OTC Pink Sheets ("OTCPK") and commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace ("OTCQB") under the symbol "CNIKF".

Mark Selby, Chair and CEO, commented, "Trading on the OTCQB will make the Company accessible to a much broader range of U.S. investors and assist in our goal of increasing liquidity and visibility in the U.S. We look forward to introducing our Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide project, located in one of the world's best mining jurisdictions, to this new group of investors."

The Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project is located in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp in Ontario, Canada, and is adjacent to well-established, major infrastructure associated with over 100 years of regional mining activity.

The OTCQB Venture Market is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quote and market information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CNIKF/overview.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp.

