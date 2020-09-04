Canada Pet Market, 2020 Survey Findings: Product Purchasing Rates, Retail & Internet Dynamics, Use of Veterinary & Pet Care Services, Pet Ownership Patterns and More

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canadian Pet Market Survey 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pets as family or pet parent trend has been ubiquitously reported, but remains central to understanding modern pet industry dynamics. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic fallout, nearly half of Canadian dog or cat owners report that they are spending more on pet products than they used to, and another third report no change in spending levels.

At the same time, the increasing role of technology in our lives, accelerated by the stay-at-home coronavirus pandemic period, has transformed pet product shopping patterns as well as approaches to and expectations for pet care generally.

Over a third of Canadian dog or cat owners report buying pet products online more than they used to. Even so, Canadian pet owners have not taken up Internet shopping to the same extent as their U.S. counterparts. Nor are Canadians always as receptive to some of the key drivers of pet food innovation and premiumization.



Moreover, the differences in pet food shopping behaviors and psychographics between dog or cat owners in Quebec, compared with those in Ontario or Western Canada, are even more important than those between Canada and the U.S.

Scope and Methodology

This report on the Canadian pet industry draws primarily on a bilingual English/French survey conducted in May 2020 of 1,000 Canadian pet owners.



Canadian Pet Market Survey 2020 focuses on dog and cat food, while also providing a topline overview of broader product purchasing rates, retail and Internet dynamics, use of veterinary and pet care services, and pet ownership patterns. Additional information was obtained from consultation with Canadian pet food industry insiders, along with secondary research sources.

