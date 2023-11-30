Canada Selects Boeing's P-8A Poseidon as its Multi-Mission Aircraft

- Partnership with Canadian industry will deliver long-term economic prosperity to Canada

- With the P-8, Canada secures NORAD and FIVE EYES allied interchangeability

- First deliveries expected in 2026

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Canada has signed a Foreign Military Sales Letter of Offer and Acceptance for up to 16 Boeing [NYSE: BA] P-8A Poseidon aircraft, as part of the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft (CMMA) project. Canada joins eight defense partners, including all of the FIVE EYES allies, the intelligence alliance that also includes the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, and becomes the fifth NATO nation to have selected the P-8 as its multi-mission aircraft. First delivery is expected in 2026.

"The P-8 will bolster Canada's defense capability and readiness, and we look forward to delivering this capability to the Royal Canadian Air Force," said Heidi Grant, president, Business Development for Boeing Defense, Space & Security. "Together with our Canadian partners, we will deliver a strong industrial and technological benefit package that guarantees continued prosperity to Canada's aerospace and defense industry."

The P-8 is the only proven, in-service and in-production solution that meets all CMMA requirements, including range, speed, endurance and payload capacity. This decision will benefit hundreds of Canadian companies, and bring decades of prosperity to Canada through platform sustainment delivered by our Canadian industry partners.

The P-8 acquisition will generate benefits of nearly 3,000 jobs and $358 million annually in economic output to Canada, according to a 2023 independent study by Ottawa-based Doyletech Corporation. 

"This is a very important day for the Royal Canadian Air Force and for Boeing," said Charles "Duff" Sullivan, managing director, Boeing Canada. "The P-8 offers unmatched capabilities and is the most affordable solution for acquisition and life-cycle sustainment costs. There's no doubt the P-8 will protect Canada's oceans and its borders for future generations."

Team Poseidon forms the cornerstone of Boeing's P-8 Canadian industry partnership, consisting of CAE, GE Aviation Canada, IMP Aerospace & Defence, KF Aerospace, Honeywell Aerospace Canada, Raytheon Canada, and StandardAero. The team builds on the existing 81 Canadian suppliers to the P-8 platform and to more than 550 Boeing suppliers across all provinces contributing to the company's annual ~CAD $4 billion in economic benefit to Canada, supporting more than 14,000 Canadian jobs.

With more than 160 aircraft delivered or in service, and 560,000 collective flight-hours, the P-8 has proven capabilities for anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief response.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

