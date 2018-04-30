Canada Teleshopping Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023 - Market is Estimated to Reach $ 1.49 Billion in 2018

DUBLIN, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Canada Teleshopping Market By Operation Type (Dedicated Channel Vs. Infomercial), By Category (Apparel, Footwear & Accessories and Others), By Payment Mode, By Source of Order, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Canada teleshopping market is estimated to reach $ 1.49 billion in 2018, as teleshopping companies are focusing on technology upgrades and offering high margin and unique products.
Moreover, teleshopping companies are increasing the number of their products and launching different segments with attractive promotional strategies. However, e-commerce segment is gaining popularity in the country, as it offers wide variety of products at much lower cost than teleshopping companies. Consequently, the strengthening position of online retail companies is likely to negatively impact the teleshopping market in Canada.
Canada Teleshopping Market, 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of teleshopping market in Canada:
- Teleshopping Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in Canada teleshopping market are
- Rogers Media Inc.
- Northern Response (International) Ltd.
- Thane Direct Canada Inc.
- As Seen on TV, Inc.
- SMAA Corporation
- Le Chteau Inc
- DIVA BRIDAL BOUTIQUE
- Poor Little Rich Girl Inc.
- Embellished Room, The
- SBM Ayurcare North America Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Teleshopping: An Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Teleshopping Market Overview
6. Canada Teleshopping Market Outlook
7. Canada Infomercial Market Outlook
8. Canada Dedicated Channel Market Outlook
9. Market Dynamics
10. Market Trends & Developments
11. SWOT Analysis
12. Business Model Analysis
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. Canada Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
