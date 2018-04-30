Canada Teleshopping Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023 - Market is Estimated to Reach $ 1.49 Billion in 2018

Canada teleshopping market is estimated to reach $ 1.49 billion in 2018, as teleshopping companies are focusing on technology upgrades and offering high margin and unique products.

Moreover, teleshopping companies are increasing the number of their products and launching different segments with attractive promotional strategies. However, e-commerce segment is gaining popularity in the country, as it offers wide variety of products at much lower cost than teleshopping companies. Consequently, the strengthening position of online retail companies is likely to negatively impact the teleshopping market in Canada.



Canada Teleshopping Market, 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of teleshopping market in Canada:

Teleshopping Market Size, Share & Forecast

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Some of the major players operating in Canada teleshopping market are



Rogers Media Inc.

Northern Response (International) Ltd.

Thane Direct Canada Inc.

As Seen on TV, Inc.

SMAA Corporation

Le Chteau Inc

DIVA BRIDAL BOUTIQUE

Poor Little Rich Girl Inc.

Embellished Room, The

SBM Ayurcare North America Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Teleshopping: An Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Teleshopping Market Overview



6. Canada Teleshopping Market Outlook



7. Canada Infomercial Market Outlook



8. Canada Dedicated Channel Market Outlook



9. Market Dynamics



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Business Model Analysis



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Canada Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tcxssw/canada?w=5





