Canada's Credit Card Industry Report 2022: Analysis of the Canadian Credit Card Market Within the Context of the $9 Trillion Canadian Payments Market

The characteristics of the Canadian payments industry are determined by more than the competition among credit card and debit card issuers, the financial institutions and retailers, and consumer demographics.

Payment trends also reflect consumer demands for transformative digital purchasing experiences and real-time payments, as well as the shifting pressures on card reward programs as consumers dialed down their in-store shopping and travel behaviors because of COVID-19.



Two years after the onset of the pandemic, total Canadian consumer spending has recovered to 2019 levels and the overall economy is on the road to full recovery, but the payments landscape remains altered with regard to where consumers spend their money, the channels used for spending money, and how consumers choose and interact with their payment products.



Canadian payment product and their rewards/loyalty program trends also track the Federal government's efforts to both push down interchange fees to benefit merchants and retain current levels of rewards to appease consumers. The government's push to move industry income in only one direction contravenes the historical pattern of card issuers collecting less in interchange and thereby lowering the value of rewards programs commensurately.



This all-new report reviews and analyzes the Canadian credit card market within the context of the $9 trillion Canadian payments market, covering transaction volumes and transaction values across product types and usage channels.

It also examines emerging credit products, payment strategies, and buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) offerings of the Big Five banks, as well as those from financial technology companies and the card networks. The report also provides analysis of the partnerships between the big Canadian banks and their credit card co-branding partners, including retailers and airlines.





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Retail Category Patterns

Canadian Banking is Highly Concentrated

Pandemic Devastated Industries Central to Credit Cards: Airlines and Hotels

Paydown in Credit Card Debt a Sharp Reversal Over Historic Trends

Payment Transactions

Debit Cards and Interac E-Transfers

Digital Payments

Contactless Payments

Canadian Consumers Use of Credit Cards

Chapter 2: Overview of Canadian Payments

Growth Forecast for Canadian Payments to 2025

Canadian Payment Ecosystem

In Wake of Pandemic, Consumer Financial Behaviors Are Changed

Canadian Banking

The Big Five

Caisse Populaire and the Desjardins Group

The Pandemic and Consumer Spending

Retail Category Patterns

Pandemic Created Waves of Lockdowns

Pandemic Devastated Industries Central to Credit Cards: Airlines and Hotels

Airline Industry is Still Recovering

Hotel Industry Hard Hit in Pandemic

Payments in the Pandemic

Cardholders With the Highest Interest Rates Were the First to Pay Off

Paydown in Credit Card Debt a Sharp Reversal Over Historic Trends

Natural Disaster and the Pandemic Affected Huge Swaths of Canada's Citizens

Citizens Canadians and Payment Products

Payment Transactions

Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT)

Online Transfers

Interac E-Transfers Dominate Canadian P2P Market

Pandemic Drove Retail Sales to E-Commerce

Debit Cards

Prepaid Cards

Contactless Payments

Chapter 3: Consumer Attitudes and Behavior

Pandemic Sparked Changes in Payment Product Preferences

Canadian Consumers Use of Credit Cards

Why Consumers Use Specific Credit Cards

Value and Choice of Primary Card

Consumers' Satisfaction With Primary Credit Card

Canadians Feeling Positive About Their Own Finances and the Economy

Consumers Respond Positively to Issuer Communications During the Pandemic

Financially Vulnerable Cardholders Are Least Satisfied With Their Issuers

Rewards Redemptions Were Down, But Rewards Satisfaction Was Up

No Annual Fee Cardholders Are the Most Satisfied

Call Centers Remains the Industry's Weakest Spot

Debit Card Use

What Consumers Value About Debit Cards

Retail Rewards Drive Prepaid Card Use

Online Purchasing

Prepaid Cards

Chapter 4: Canadian Credit Card Issuers

Canadian Tire

Triangle Rewards Program

CIBC

Costco Partnership Grows CIBC's Credit Card Portfolio by 30%

Capital One Exits Canadian Retailer Cobranded Market

The New CIBC

Costco Mastercard

CIBC Wins for Costco Rewards

Royal Bank of Canada

Overview

RBC's Summer Promotional Campaign Drive Card Value and Points Utility

Petro-Canada Promotion

Scotiabank

TD Bank

Air Canada Partnership

Chapter 5: Retailer Credit Cards

Costco

Marketing Strategy



The New CIBC Costco Mastercard



Features of New CIBC Costco Mastercard

The Hudson's Bay Company

New HBC Mastercard Partner, Neo Financial



Neo Financial: Eager for HBC Partnership



Some HBC Customer Skepticism About Card Switch



Why a Selfie?

Air Canada

Airline Loyalty Programs



From Humble Beginnings to Millions of Members



Co-Branding and Air Canada



New Card Partnership With Chase

Amazon Canada

Interchange

Push to Lower Interchange Fees for Smaller Businesses

Online and In-App Card Payments Incur Interchange Fees Twice Those of In-Store

E-Commerce is Costing Canadian Businesses More Than In-Store Transactions

Big Retailers and Card Issuers

Walmart Vs. Visa -- Battle of the Titans

First Walmart, Then Amazon



Amazon Introduced Visa Surcharges and Threats to Relationship With Visa



Canada Poised to Be Next Arena in Amazon-Visa Fight



Amazon-Visa Truce Announced

Chapter 6: Canada's Buy-Now, Pay-Later Industry

Top Canadian Financial Institutions Are Strong Players in BNPL

Alternative to Debit and Credit Cards

Focus on BYPL Providers

Affirm: Paybright Acquisition and Beyond

American Express Pay It Plan It

CIBC's Pace It

Mastercard

MBNA Payment Plans

Scotia Selectpay

RBC Payplan

Sezzle: Over 3,000 Canadian Merchants

Visa Installment

Walmart Canada

