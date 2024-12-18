Canada's Fastest Internet Just Got Even Faster

telMAX Launches Unmatched Symmetrical 4 Gbps Residential Internet

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - telMAX, the GTA based, 100% fibre internet service provider, celebrates the launch of its groundbreaking symmetrical 4 Gbps residential internet package, solidifying its position as the fastest Internet provider in Canada.

Awarded Canada's Fastest ISP by PC Magazine for the last three consecutive years, telMAX is now taking speeds to unprecedented heights. With this launch, telMAX becomes the first ISP in its service areas - across Brooklin, Stouffville, Newmarket, Aurora, and Richmond Hill - to offer a 4 Gbps internet speed tier to the residential market.

The new fully symmetrical 4 Gbps package means customers at home can enjoy lightning-fast downloads and uploads at equally high speeds. Whether streaming, gaming, video conferencing, or managing multiple devices simultaneously, users can enjoy a superior internet experience - even in households with multiple concurrent users.

"We're excited to respond to market demand and provide GTA residents with leading-edge speeds," said telMAX CEO, Michael Strople. "As people continue to rely on the internet for work, learning, and entertainment, our own 100% fibre network ensures we can provide the speeds they need for today, and for the future."

This latest innovation underscores telMAX's commitment to empowering users with cutting-edge technology at fair prices. telMAX's fibre Internet plans now range from 250 Mbps to 4 Gbps, all backed by the telMAX Advantage: a seamless switch from your current provider, best-in-class installation, a local customer care team, and 99.999% uptime reliability. telMAX has optimized its new 4 Gbps speed tier to interoperate with the most popular customer-owned 4 Gbps-compatible WiFi routers and networking devices.

For more information about telMAX's 4 Gbps Internet and other offerings, visit www.telMAX.com.

About telMAX

telMAX is a locally based company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area offering 100% fibre optic internet, TV and phone services to residential and business customers. telMAX has been ranked Canada's fastest internet service provider by PC Magazine for the last three years. With ongoing expansion of its award-winning independent fibre network, telMAX currently serves the communities of Brooklin, Stouffville, Newmarket, Aurora and Richmond Hill. telMAX proudly employs staff from the communities where it operates and is committed to supporting a wide range of community development activities.

SOURCE telMAX