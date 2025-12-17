Oakville Set to Receive Canada's Fastest Internet as telMAX Expansion Continues

Groundbreaking marks the arrival of telMAX's pure fibre network and a new era of connectivity for Oakville residents and businesses.

OAKVILLE, ON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Yesterday, telMAX took a major step forward in its Ontario expansion, officially breaking ground in Oakville to bring its award-winning fibre network into the community.  As Canada's Fastest Internet Service Provider, recognized by PCMag over the past four consecutive years, telMAX is poised to introduce a new benchmark for speed, reliability, and digital performance for Oakville's consumers and businesses.

This milestone underscores telMAX's commitment to building advanced digital infrastructure across Ontario and deepening its partnerships with the communities it serves, now encompassing the Town of Oakville and its residents.

"Oakville is a community that embraces progress, innovation, and forward-thinking planning," said Mayor Rob Burton. "We welcome telMAX's investment in our town and look forward to the benefits that enhanced fibre connectivity will bring to our residents, entrepreneurs, and the local economy."

telMAX's pure fibre-to-the-premise network sets a new standard for connectivity—delivering ultra-fast symmetrical speeds, near-instant responsiveness, and unrivalled stability. Purpose-built to elevate every digital experience, the telMAX network better enables remote work and business operations, entertainment, smart technologies, and the rapidly evolving world of AI-powered tools.

"Our expansion into Oakville is a powerful step forward—not just for telMAX, but for the community," said Michael Strople, President and CEO of telMAX. "Reliable, ultra-fast connectivity is essential infrastructure, and it fuels everything from local entrepreneurship to how families live, learn, and stay connected. We're proud to bring Oakville the fastest internet in Canada and to help build a stronger, more resilient, future-ready community."

telMAX currently serves a growing number of communities across Ontario, including Aurora, Barrie, Brooklin, Markham, Newmarket, Richmond Hill and Stouffville, with continued expansion planned into 2026 and beyond.

To check availability or learn more about telMAX, visit telmax.com.

About telMAX
telMAX is a locally based company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area, offering 100% fibre internet, TV, and phone services to residential and business customers. telMAX is ranked Canada's fastest internet service provider by PC Magazine for the last four years. With the ongoing expansion of its award-winning independent fibre network, telMAX currently serves the communities of Aurora, Barrie, Brooklin, Markham, Newmarket, Richmond Hill and Stouffville. telMAX proudly employs staff from the communities where it operates and is committed to supporting a wide range of community development activities. www.telmax.com

About the Town of Oakville
The Town of Oakville is a vibrant community of more than 230,000 residents located on the shores of Lake Ontario. Recognized for its livability, strong economy, and cultural diversity, Oakville is committed to delivering high‑quality services while building a sustainable, inclusive, and future‑ready community. Guided by Council's strategic plan, the town continues to invest in innovation, infrastructure, and programs that enhance quality of life for residents and businesses alike. Learn more at www.oakville.ca

