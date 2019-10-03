Canada's York Regional Police to Roll Out Axon Fleet In-Car Video Systems Backed by Axon Evidence

All in-car cameras being deployed by YRP are backed by Axon's Technology Assurance Plan with unlimited storage on Axon Evidence. Axon Evidence modernizes outdated processes for agencies as it allows them to view, sort, tag, manage and securely share digital evidence with crown prosecutors and courts. YRP is also deploying Axon Citizen for Communities, a public evidence submission portal that allows agencies to collect evidence from the public during both large-scale and smaller, day-to-day events, and Redaction Assistant, Axon's artificial intelligence (AI) powered productivity tool built to increase efficiency for agencies that currently spend up to eight hours manually redacting each hour of video footage.

"This technology provides a robust and secure platform for York Regional Police to better manage digital evidence and take the next steps in modernizing our police service," says York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with York Regional Police as they invest in a technology platform to help their frontline members," says Axon's Managing Director, Canada & Latin America, Vishal Dhir. "By taking full advantage of time-saving features on the Axon network such as Axon Capture, Axon Citizen and Redaction Assistant, YRP is empowering their officers with the latest technology to support their efforts - and ultimately build trust within their community."

About Axon



Axon is a global network of devices, apps, training and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to protect their communities. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 397,800 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 221,000 lives have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps, training and people. Learn more at https://www.axon.com .

Axon, Axon Capture, Axon Fleet, Axon Citizen, Axon Evidence and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

