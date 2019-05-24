Canadian $2 Bn Lawnmowers Markets to 2024 - Gas-Powered Lawn Mowers Remain the Favorite Choice Among Users

DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Lawnmowers Market - Opportunity and Growth Assessment 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lawnmowers market in Canada is likely to reach over $2 billion, registering an absolute growth rate of over 30% in 2018-2024.



The increasing demand for electric-powered vehicles and the rising popularity of backyard beautification along with the trend of keeping yards maintained are driving the growth of lawn mowers in Canada during the forecast period. With this report, customers can discover the latest market dynamics and discover sources of potential market growth for the lawnmowers market in Canada.



The lawnmower market in Canada is driven by factors such as growing interests in backyard beautification, introduction of models with ease of usage, and increased adoption of robotic models with connectivity and smart features such as lawn mapping and navigation. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the lawn mower market by products, end-users, distribution channels, and fuel type.



Key Highlights of the Report:

The walk-behind segment was the major revenue contributor to the lawn mowers market in Canada in 2018.

in 2018. The standard ride-on lawn mower segment occupies the highest share of over 45% in the ride-on mowers category.

The residential user segment is growing and occupies major shares in the end-user segment.

The growing demand for green initiatives, the shift toward technological advanced equipment, and increase in technological innovations are the major trends witnessed in the lawn mowers market in Canada

Gas-powered lawn mowers remain the favorite choice among users though electric models are making significant adoption among end-users.

Report Offerings:

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the lawn mowers market in Canada for the current and forecast period

for the current and forecast period Classification of the lawn mowers market into multiple segments and sub-segments and the analysis of each segment's market sizing and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the lawn mowers industry in Canada

An assessment of the competitive landscape and market share listing of major and emerging vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Report Coverage:



Market Segmentation by Products

Walk-behind Lawn Mowers

Self-propelled Mower

Push Mower

Hover Mower

Reel/Cylinder Mower

Ride-on Mower

Standard Ride-on Mower

Zero-turn Lawn Mower

Lawn Tractors

Garden Tractors

Robotic Lawn Mower

Market Segmentation by End-users

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government & Others

Market by Fuel Type

Gas-powered Lawn Mowers

Electric-powered Lawn Mowers

Manual-powered Lawn Mowers

Propane-powered Lawn Mowers

Market by Distribution Channels

Retail

Dealers & Distributors

Mass Market Players

Specialty Stores

Online

Why Purchase this Report?

To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

To focus on the niche market and customize the report to a specific country

To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the lawn mowers market

Companies Mentioned



Deere & Co.

Honda Power Equipment

Kubota

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

The Toro Company

Ariens Company

Bad Boys Mowers

Black+Decker

Hustler Turf Equipment

Turflynx

Makita Corporation

Yard Force-

SCAG Power Equipment

Briggs & Stratton

Generac Power Systems

Lowe's

Positec Tools (Worx)

Schiller Grounds Care

Snow Joe

Swisher Acquisition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cyo3yg



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

