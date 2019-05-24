Canadian $2 Bn Lawnmowers Markets to 2024 - Gas-Powered Lawn Mowers Remain the Favorite Choice Among Users
The lawnmowers market in Canada is likely to reach over $2 billion, registering an absolute growth rate of over 30% in 2018-2024.
The increasing demand for electric-powered vehicles and the rising popularity of backyard beautification along with the trend of keeping yards maintained are driving the growth of lawn mowers in Canada during the forecast period. With this report, customers can discover the latest market dynamics and discover sources of potential market growth for the lawnmowers market in Canada.
The lawnmower market in Canada is driven by factors such as growing interests in backyard beautification, introduction of models with ease of usage, and increased adoption of robotic models with connectivity and smart features such as lawn mapping and navigation. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the lawn mower market by products, end-users, distribution channels, and fuel type.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- The walk-behind segment was the major revenue contributor to the lawn mowers market in Canada in 2018.
- The standard ride-on lawn mower segment occupies the highest share of over 45% in the ride-on mowers category.
- The residential user segment is growing and occupies major shares in the end-user segment.
- The growing demand for green initiatives, the shift toward technological advanced equipment, and increase in technological innovations are the major trends witnessed in the lawn mowers market in Canada
- Gas-powered lawn mowers remain the favorite choice among users though electric models are making significant adoption among end-users.
Report Offerings:
- A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the lawn mowers market in Canada for the current and forecast period
- Classification of the lawn mowers market into multiple segments and sub-segments and the analysis of each segment's market sizing and forecast
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the lawn mowers industry in Canada
- An assessment of the competitive landscape and market share listing of major and emerging vendors
- A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market
Report Coverage:
Market Segmentation by Products
- Walk-behind Lawn Mowers
- Self-propelled Mower
- Push Mower
- Hover Mower
- Reel/Cylinder Mower
- Ride-on Mower
- Standard Ride-on Mower
- Zero-turn Lawn Mower
- Lawn Tractors
- Garden Tractors
- Robotic Lawn Mower
Market Segmentation by End-users
- Residential Users
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses
- Government & Others
Market by Fuel Type
- Gas-powered Lawn Mowers
- Electric-powered Lawn Mowers
- Manual-powered Lawn Mowers
- Propane-powered Lawn Mowers
Market by Distribution Channels
- Retail
- Dealers & Distributors
- Mass Market Players
- Specialty Stores
- Online
Companies Mentioned
- Deere & Co.
- Honda Power Equipment
- Kubota
- MTD Products
- Robert Bosch
- The Toro Company
- Ariens Company
- Bad Boys Mowers
- Black+Decker
- Hustler Turf Equipment
- Turflynx
- Makita Corporation
- Yard Force-
- SCAG Power Equipment
- Briggs & Stratton
- Generac Power Systems
- Lowe's
- Positec Tools (Worx)
- Schiller Grounds Care
- Snow Joe
- Swisher Acquisition
