Canadian Janitorial Company Ultra Shine Reflects on First Year in California Market

ONTARIO, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Since 2009, Ultra Shine , a leading Canadian janitorial and sanitation service company, has provided exceptional janitorial and cleaning services to major western Canadian city centers such as Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Medicine Hat, and Fort McMurray. Ultra Shine began its foray into the United States through its acquisition of Corona, California, USA-based cleaning service Wurm's in 2021.

Now having served sunny California for over a year, with plans to expand into Irvine, Ultra Shine has transformed Wurm's and aligned it with the business's key values, starting with major technological improvements to the equipment and systems previously in place. The implementation of chemical dilution systems and the development of a new supplier partner relationship with Waxie have improved cleaning supply management and resulted in the consolidation of cleaning solutions. Implementing the same GPS, time tracking, and quality assurance software as used in the north has allowed Ultra Shine to bring the same flexible, reliable, and transparent service offerings valued by their Western Canadian customers while honoring its accredited health and safety practices. Furthermore, the implementation of the employee recognition program Shining Star and recruitment referral bonuses has increased staff retention in one of the many markets struggling with staff shortages. In keeping up with the many operational upgrades, the outdated red and black branding received a complete overhaul now reflecting the modern and bright color combinations, messaging, and values that won Ultra Shine the BSCAI Image Award for a medium-sized business in 2021.

At the helm of Ultra Shine's California expansion is Tom Tran, Vice President. With over 35 years of industry experience from every position from front line team member, to Director of Operations and most recently Vice President, he values loyalty, dedication, hard work, and kindness – allowing him to achieve substantial professional and personal growth. Over the next 5 years, Tom and the rest of the Ultra Shine family have no intentions of slowing down with aggressive plans to continue to expand and grow the Ultra Shine name and reputation within the American market.

Who is Ultra Shine Group?

Ultra Shine specializes in providing high-quality janitorial and sanitation services for office and commercial spaces, including industrial, warehouse, logistics, casino/gaming sector properties, recreational spaces, and municipal and federal government buildings. Among the numerous services delivered, Ultra Shine provides after-hours cleaning, day porter services, window cleaning, hard surface floor and carpet care, daily touchpoint sanitation, and mobile spray sanitation, among others.

For more than a decade, Ultra Shine has met with a great deal of success in the Canadian market, in no small part due to its key values, which are marked by a focus on flexibility and adaptability for the needs of its clients. Driven by excellence, Ultra Shine has made an effort to invest in cutting-edge, innovative technology, particularly robotics technology. Engaging in aggressive employee recruiting and retention strategies have enabled Ultra Shine to keep a roster of highly trained staff. Ultra Shine has also successfully provided scalability to clients by offering significant cost savings for clients with multiple buildings. Ultra Shine continues to exceed its clients' standards by providing autonomous management of building maintenance requirements and implementing exceptional quality assurance and control processes for clients to ensure complete transparency in inspections.

Ultra Shine is also deeply driven by a passion for community engagement. During the COVID-19 pandemic, as office, commercial, recreational, and retail spaces shut down, Ultra Shine shifted to volunteering their sanitation and janitorial services to community non-profit centers serving vulnerable populations, including a women's shelter based in Edmonton, as well as donating spray sanitation equipment to non-profit organizations supporting military members, veterans, and child abuse survivors. With this initiative, Ultra Shine ensured that their employees were able to keep their jobs throughout the duration of the pandemic while fulfilling an urgent and previously overlooked need for deep sanitation for this sector.

