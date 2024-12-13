Canadian supermarket chain Sobeys expands its Pricer Plaza installation

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful first wave of 50 stores, Sobeys takes the next step and enters into an agreement with Pricer's partner, JRTech Solutions, for an expected deployment of 5 million electronic shelf labels across Canada at an expected order value of 485 MSEK.

The initial order from Sobeys for deployment of ESLs in 50 of its stores, that was communicated in June 2024 as an order from a large Tier 1 North American grocery retailer, was the first large-scale full-store deployment of four-color labels in North America.

Sobeys is one of the largest grocery chains in North America with over 1500 grocery and pharmacy stores.

The rollout of Pricer's in-store automation and communication solution, consisting of the cloud-based platform Pricer Plaza and electronic shelf labels, is expected to be completed by April 30th, 2026.

"After one year of thorough testing with a pilot installation and the first wave of successful deployments in 50 stores, we can clearly see how our in-store solution supports this leading retailer in digitizing and transforming their operations while enhancing their focus on customer experience," says Mats Arnehall, Chief Commercial Officer at Pricer.

The expected order value of approximately 485 MSEK does not include Pricer Plaza and technical support, and will be included in Pricer's order intake for the fourth quarter of 2024.

About Pricer

Pricer is a leading global technology company serving the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com.

About JRTech Solutions Inc.

JRTech Solutions Inc. is a privately held corporation headquartered in Montreal, Québec. JRTech Solutions Inc. is the leading Canadian Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) provider and the largest distributor of Pricer Electronic Shelf Labels in North America, involved in over 1,400 store installations since 2008. For further information, visit http://www.jrtechsolutions.com.

