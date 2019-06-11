Canagliflozin Shown to Improve Cardiovascular and Renal Outcomes in People with Type 2 Diabetes and Kidney Disease

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and chronic kidney disease (CKD), canagliflozin, an oral, sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, has a renal- and cardiovascular-protective effect in reducing the progression of kidney impairment, according to the results of the CREDENCE trial presented today in a symposium at the American Diabetes Association's® (ADA's) 79th Scientific Sessions® at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco.

In the first of several renal outcomes studies of SGLT2s, the landmark Canagliflozin and Renal Events in Diabetes with Established Nephropathy Clinical Evaluation (CREDENCE) trial found canagliflozin reduced the risks of kidney failure of death by about 34% compared to placebo. The CREDENCE trial is the first study in 18 years to show a drug can reduce cardiovascular and renal outcomes in people with T2D and CKD, regardless of their previous history of cardiovascular disease (CVD).

"We are excited for our patients about the magnitude of the improvement in kidney and heart outcomes," said co-principal investigator Kenneth Mahaffey, MD, vice chair of clinical research in the department of medicine at Stanford University and the director of the Stanford Center for Clinical Research. "The benefits were consistent in many different subgroups of patients, and this is the first treatment advance for patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease in nearly two decades."

The CREDENCE trial is the first of several ongoing outcomes trials in patients with T2D and CKD with SGLT2 inhibitors, a group of glucose-lowering therapies targeting a protein that affects the reuptake of glucose by the kidneys back into the bloodstream. SGLT2 inhibitors rid the body of glucose through urine. This mechanism is different than previous long-term treatments of T2D.

CREDENCE was a randomized, double-blind controlled trial that ended early after a planned interim analysis indicated an overwhelming benefit. At the time of cessation, 4,401 people, with a mean age of 63 years and a T2D average duration of 15.8 years, had enrolled and received follow up for an average 2.62 years. The study participants had HbA1c levels between 6.5%–12%, with an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) at between 30-90 milliliters/minute/1.73 meters2 (a measurement of kidney function). The participants were assigned to receive either 100mg of oral canagliflozin or a placebo, daily.

CREDENCE researchers focused on progression to end-stage renal disease, the doubling of serum creatinine and renal or cardiovascular (CV) death. The results indicated the canagliflozin group had a lower risk of CV death, myocardial infarction, or stroke (hazard ratio, 0.80; 95% CI, 0.67 to 0.95; P=0.01) and CV death or hospitalization for heart failure (hazard ratio, 0.61; 95% CI, 0.47 to 0.80; P<0.001). The study also showed relative risk of the renal-specific composite of end-stage kidney disease, a doubling of the creatinine level, or death from renal causes was lower in the canagliflozin group by 34% (hazard ratio, 0.66; 95% CI, 0.53 to 0.81; P<0.001). The relative risk of end-stage kidney disease was lower in the canagliflozin group by 32% (hazard ratio, 0.68; 95% CI, 0.54 to 0.86; P=0.002).

"Considering type 2 diabetes is a leading cause of kidney failure, our study of canagliflozin in this patient group achieved the positive outcomes we had hoped for," said co-investigator, Meg Jardine, MBBS, PhD, conjoint associate professor of medicine at the University of New South Wales in Australia, and program head at the George Institute for Global Health. "Patients with type 2 diabetes are already at a high risk for serious kidney or cardiac events. This risk is even higher in those who have chronic kidney disease, and canagliflozin reduces the chance of these events safely and effectively without increasing negative side effects."

The American Diabetes Association's 79th Scientific Sessions, the world's largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention and care, is being held June 7-11, 2019, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

