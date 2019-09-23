Canal Insurance Company Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Paul Brocklebank, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canal Insurance Company, today announces that the company's Board of Directors has approved the addition of Mr. John Rzepinski to its senior leadership team as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, effective September 16, 2019.

"We are very excited to welcome John to our senior team," Mr. Brocklebank stated. "Both his technical background and leadership skills make John an ideal addition for both current needs and our future strategic direction." In addition to being a key component of the company's senior leadership, Mr. Rzepinski will assume immediate responsibility and management over Canal's Finance and Loss Reserving Departments.

Mr. Rzepinski was most recently serving as the CFO of CapSpecialty, a role he held since 2013, after serving in roles of increasing responsibility within that company since 2005. Prior to that, he held various positions at other companies in the commercial insurance industry, including Strickland Insurance Group, Universal Insurance Company, and Occidental. His educational background includes a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

