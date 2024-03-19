CANAL INSURANCE COMPANY APPOINTS PATRICK J. MULLEN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canal Insurance Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick J. Mullen to its Board of Directors, effective March 8, 2024.

Mr. Mullen is Director of Strategic Capital Partnerships at Arctaris Impact Investors, a Boston-based private equity firm, where he leads its Salt Lake City, Utah office. With Arctaris, Mr. Mullen has responsibility for several core strategies related to the firm's fundraising, investment underwriting, and capital structuring practices. Previously, Mr. Mullen was a co-founder and Managing Director of Investing at Sorenson Impact and worked with the Sorenson Impact Foundation from 2010 to 2017. Mr. Mullen has also served the State of Utah as Chair of the Opportunity Zone Task Force, where he successfully led efforts to drive private capital investment in underserved communities. Mr. Mullen's career has taken him to numerous international locations, including India, East Africa and Latin America, and he has served in Board of Director roles working with management to play an integral role in helping early-stage companies grow and prosper. Mr. Mullen is the first 4th generation family member to be appointed to the Canal Insurance Company Board of Directors, marking an important milestone and transition for the company.

"Patrick will be an outstanding addition to our Board," commented Paul Brocklebank, the Chairman of Canal's Board of Directors. "His entrepreneurial mindset and deep understanding of financial markets will serve to benefit the organization. As the first 4th generation director, he'll play an important part in sustaining the cultural advantages Canal has as a family-owned organization."

Mr. Mullen is a Westminster College alumnus where he earned a B.S. in Finance. He was recognized with the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2017.

Rated A- by A.M. Best, Canal Insurance Company has specialized in providing insurance to commercial trucking and specialty transportation insureds through selected professional agents for more than 80 years. Visit canalinsurance.com for other news and information.

