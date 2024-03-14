CANAL INSURANCE COMPANY APPOINTS PAUL BROCKLEBANK AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUCCEEDING LANSE CRANE

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canal Insurance Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Brocklebank as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective March 7, 2024.

Paul Brocklebank

Mr. Brocklebank has been instrumental in driving Canal Insurance Company's success since joining the organization in 2010. Mr. Brocklebank was named President and CEO in 2017 and under his leadership the company has achieved remarkable growth and success focusing on delivering value to shareholders, insureds, agents and employees. As Chairman of the Board, Mr. Brocklebank will bring his experience, insights and leadership to guide the company's strategic direction and governance practices. In this capacity, he will also continue his role in leading the management and operations of Canal Insurance Company as its President and CEO.

Mr. Brocklebank succeeds Lanse Crane, who oversaw the transition prior to his departure. Mr. Crane commented, "I cannot think of a better person to lead Canal Insurance Company at this exciting and important time. Paul brings unique value to Canal through his vision and deep knowledge of both the company and industry. He has earned the widespread trust and respect of Canal's shareholders, employees and Board of Directors."

In announcing the appointment of Paul Brocklebank as Chairman, Canal Insurance Company also extends heartfelt appreciation to Lanse Crane for his service and contributions to the company. Mr. Crane has served with distinction, providing guidance and wisdom during his 16-year tenure.

About Canal Insurance Company

Rated A- by A.M. Best, Canal Insurance Company has specialized in providing insurance to commercial trucking and specialty transportation insureds through selected professional agents for more than 80 years. Visit canalinsurance.com for other news and information.

SOURCE Canal Insurance Company