Can‑Am Introduces BRP GO! On‑Road Navigation, Expanding the Connected Riding Experience

VALCOURT, QC, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Can-Am, iconic brand of BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOO), is pleased to announce the launch of BRP GO! on‑road navigation for its electric motorcycles and 3‑wheel vehicles, further enhancing the vehicles' connected riding experience. BRP GO! brings on‑road navigation and advanced connectivity directly to the vehicle's 10.25″ touch display, working seamlessly on both Android and iOS systems - no headset required.

New on-road navigation features on the BRP GO! mobile app, available exclusively on the 10.25’’ touch display of Can-Am motorcycles and 3-wheel vehicles. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)

BRP GO! is an all‑in‑one mobile app designed to support the way Can‑Am riders explore the road. In addition to navigation features, the app offers a group riding feature allowing riders to locate their friends in real time on the map and easily share their itineraries to the group while displaying information related to the owner's vehicle.

Until now, on‑screen navigation on Can‑Am electric motorcycles and 3‑wheel vehicles required an iPhone connected through Apple CarPlay. With the BRP GO! app connected via USB, both Android and iOS riders can now access navigation directly on their vehicle display, responding to owner feedback and expanding access to a fully connected experience. This new feature is available for all vehicles with the 10.25″ touch display, even 2024 and 2025 models.

"Listening to our riders is how we build better products, and they've been clear; they want connected riding that doesn't discriminate based on what smartphone they carry," said Marc-Olivier Drouin, Senior Manager of Marketing, Can-Am 3-Wheel Vehicles & Motorcycles at BRP. "With BRP GO! On-Road navigation, we're closing that gap. Whether you're planning a solo route or riding with your crew, the experience is seamless, no matter the smartphone in your pocket."

BRP GO! enhances the riding experience of Can-Am riders with:

On-road navigation available on the 10.25″ touch display of Can-Am vehicles via USB connection

Route planning, turn-by-turn navigation, friends live location on map, and many more features

A summary of ride statistics

Vehicle information, including battery level, estimated range, estimated time to full charge, and vehicle location for Can-Am electric motorcycles

With this launch, Can‑Am continues to evolve its connected ecosystem, delivering a modern, rider‑focused navigation solution that aligns with industry standards while reinforcing its commitment to enhancing riders' confidence on every journey. To learn more about the new BRP GO! On-road Navigation visit: www.canamonroad.com

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products and powertrains, built on over 80 years of ingenuity, innovation, and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats as well as Rotax engines for karts, recreational aircraft and jet boats, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its product lines with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$8.4 billion from over 110 countries and employed close to 17,000 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2026.

www.brp.com

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Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.