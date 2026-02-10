Canary Speech and Intermountain Ventures Launch Groundbreaking Study to Identify Multiple Sclerosis Using Vocal Biomarkers

Revolutionary AI-driven technology aims to transform MS diagnosis and improve patient outcomes with early detection

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Speech, a leader in vocal biomarker technology, today announced a partnership with Intermountain Ventures , the venture capital and innovation arm of Intermountain Health , to launch the first IRB-approved study of its kind, aimed at identifying Multiple Sclerosis (MS) using vocal biomarkers. This pioneering research seeks to explore how subtle vocal patterns, analyzed using Canary Speech's cutting-edge AI technology, may reveal early indicators of MS, a potentially transformative advancement in disease detection and monitoring.

The study, led by Dr. Timothy West, a neurologist at Intermountain Health's Salt Lake Clinic, will collect and analyze voice samples from patients in the area to determine if Canary Speech's AI-driven algorithms can accurately identify individuals with MS through vocal features.

With more than 2.9 million people worldwide affected by the disease, the results of this groundbreaking study could pave the way for new, non-invasive diagnostic tools that enable earlier detection of MS, significantly improving outcomes and quality of life.

"We chose to work with Intermountain Health because they are leading the way in adopting innovative technologies to serve their patients better," said Henry O'Connell, co-founder and CEO of Canary Speech. "Partnering on this critical study will hopefully allow us to screen for MS earlier and improve the quality of care for millions of patients."

"The ability to use voice to identify MS would offer a quick, non-invasive screening tool, enabling us to deliver faster care to patients," said Dr. West. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Canary Speech and leverage their innovative technology in this pioneering study."

A Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis is often a lengthy and complex process involving detailed clinical histories, MRI scans, and invasive tests such as lumbar punctures. The current diagnostic challenges can lead to delays in care, with general neurologists and primary care physicians frequently referring patients to specialists. Early detection is vital, as timely intervention can halt central nervous system damage and improve long-term outcomes. By focusing on non-invasive, voice-based diagnostics, Canary Speech aims to offer a faster and more accessible alternative to current methods. The company's passive listening technology, previously successful in identifying neurodegenerative diseases like Huntington's, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's, will now be applied in this groundbreaking study.

About Canary Speech

Canary Speech is a Utah-based, AI-powered voice biomarker health tech company, utilizing patented real-time vocal analysis to screen for mental health and neurological disorders. Canary's technology swiftly captures and analyzes speech data, detecting behavioral and cognitive changes—including signs of anxiety, depression, and dementia—often before traditional clinical standards or noticeable symptoms. Recently, Canary Speech launched Canary Ambient™, an API-first solution for real-time voice analysis in healthcare and contact centers. This clinical decision support software provides actionable insights from patient-clinician conversations by tracking speech patterns for real-time assessments of cognitive and behavioral health conditions. Canary Speech advances speech and language applications across health systems, payers, and pharmaceutical markets.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in six states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 34 hospitals, approximately 400 clinics, medical groups with some 4,600 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

