Canary Speech Enters Consumer Health Market Through First-of-Its-Kind Partnership with JubileeTV to Advance Proactive Caregiving at Home

Together, Canary Speech and JubileeTV bring clinically informed AI speech analysis into at-home caregiving, offering families early insight into emotional, mental, and cognitive wellness trends through natural conversation

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Speech, a leader in vocal biomarker technology, today announced its entry into the consumer health space through a partnership with JubileeTV , the first app-to-TV caregiving system that supports families caring for aging loved ones. This collaboration brings Canary Speech's clinically validated voice analysis into everyday at-home caregiving, marking a major milestone as the company adapts its science for use outside clinical settings for the first time. Together, Canary Speech and JubileeTV are giving families early insight into emotional, mental, and cognitive wellness trends through natural conversation.

Canary Speech analyzes acoustic and linguistic patterns from brief snippets of natural speech, generating simple, non-diagnostic scores related to wellness, mood, stress, energy, and cognitive patterns. Integrated directly into JubileeTV's video calls, these insights are generated quietly in the background during the conversations families already have. The integration represents an important expansion of Canary Speech's clinically grounded technology into everyday environments, supporting its commitment to making voice biomarkers accessible beyond traditional healthcare settings.

"The human voice carries powerful signals about how someone is feeling or functioning from day to day," said Henry O'Connell, CEO of Canary Speech. "Our technology is built on clinical research that shows how speech patterns can reveal meaningful insights over time. Partnering with JubileeTV allows us to bring this science into the home in a thoughtful, accessible way, giving families earlier context without turning daily life into a clinical experience."

The partnership highlights JubileeTV's broader vision of using its TV-based platform to unlock personalized insights that can improve care outcomes and reduce the rising costs associated with aging in place. Over time, these everyday signals can help establish individualized baselines and trends — something that has historically been impossible to capture at scale for older adults living at home. The integration is being introduced as an early capability, allowing JubileeTV to explore how clinically informed voice insights can support proactive caregiving over time.

"Our partnership with Canary Speech is an early example of what becomes possible when AI is applied to natural, everyday interactions," said Dr. Ashish D. Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of JubileeTV. "This work sits at the intersection of three trends reshaping aging in America: the cost of care is rising at an unsustainable pace, the caregiver-to-senior ratio is collapsing, and people are living longer, but not necessarily better. At the same time, AI is rapidly transforming how we live yet largely overlooks adults over 75, the fastest-growing segment of the population. We're building the only platform designed to sit at the center of these forces, giving caregivers earlier, more personalized insight so they can support aging loved ones more proactively outside of a clinical setting."

Canary Speech's integration with JubileeTV focuses on trend awareness and early signals rather than diagnosis. The experience is strictly opt-in and requires consent from both the older adult and the designated family administrator. Voice analysis occurs only during JubileeTV video calls when enabled. Short audio snippets are securely processed to generate post-call insights, then deleted. No voice recordings are stored, no identifiable information is shared, and voice data is not used to train AI models. Insights are visible only to authorized family members within the JubileeTV app.

This partnership underscores Canary Speech's mission to expand access to clinically informed voice biomarkers and brings its technology into the everyday lives of families supporting aging loved ones for the first time.

To learn more about Canary Speech, visit www.canaryspeech.com . To learn more about JubileeTV visit: www.getjubileetv.com .

About Canary Speech

Canary Speech is a Utah-based, AI-powered voice biomarker health tech company, utilizing patented real-time vocal analysis to screen for mental health and neurological disorders. Canary's technology swiftly captures and analyzes speech data, detecting behavioral and cognitive changes—including signs of anxiety, depression, and dementia—often before traditional clinical standards or noticeable symptoms. Recently, Canary Speech launched Canary Ambient™, an API-first solution for real-time voice analysis in healthcare and contact centers. This clinical decision support software provides actionable insights from patient-clinician conversations by tracking speech patterns for real-time assessments of cognitive and behavioral health conditions. Canary Speech advances speech and language applications across health systems, payers, and pharmaceutical markets.

About Jubilee TV

Every day, JubileeTV powers more than 10,000 moments of care across homes nationwide. The TV-based Edge AI platform simplifies how families support aging loved ones by combining purpose-built hardware with intelligent software. JubileeTV helps older adults stay independent, supported, and socially connected, while giving families powerful tools for remote caregiving. Built around the screen seniors already know and trust, JubileeTV turns the television into a daily source of connection, support, and peace of mind.

