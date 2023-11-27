Cancer Biopsy Market Share is Expected to Reach USD 92.09 Billion By 2032, Growing at 14.8% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [110+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Cancer Biopsy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Liquid, Biopsy, Tissue Biopsy, and Others); By Product Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to [115+ Pages] research report, the global cancer biopsy market size & share is predicted to grow from USD 23.18 billion in 2022 to USD 92.09 billion in 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8% from 2023 to 2032, according to the latest report by Polaris Market Research.

What is Cancer Biopsy? How Big is Cancer Biopsy Market Share?

Overview

A biopsy is a process to detach a section of tissue or a specimen of a cell from the body so it can be examined in a laboratory. One may experience a biopsy if one is encountering particular symptoms or if the healthcare provider has recognized an area of worry. A biopsy can decide if one has cancer or another condition. The rapidly rising demand for the cancer biopsy market can be attributed to imaging tests such as CT scans or MRIs that are considerate in determining masses of uneven tissues, but they exclusively cannot differentiate between cancerous cells and cells that are not cancerous. For a majority of cancers, the solitary way to render a diagnosis is to carry out a biopsy to garner cells for a proximate inspection.

The cancer biopsy market growth can be attributed to the growing existence of oncology cases, which is additionally propelled by the inflating geriatric population. Further the inception of liquid biopsy and uninterrupted progression in biopsy methodologies are anticipated to notably assist to expand the market. Additionally, in the scope of oncology diagnostics, several biopsy procedures are used involving endoscopic, bone marrow, skin, needle, and surgical biopsies.

What are the Top Cancer Biopsy Companies?

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Veracyte, Inc.

Important Highlights from the Report

The information collected from a biopsy is contributory in rendering a precise diagnosis, deciding the cancer's phase, and modifying customized treatment propositions from the patient.

The foremost driving element behind cancer biopsy manifests in its critical role in offering precise and particular diagnostic information.

The cancer biopsy market segmentation is primarily based on type, product type, application, and region.

North America has dominated the market with the largest share in 2022

Cancer Biopsy Market Details

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 26.55 billion Market value in 2032 USD 92.09 billion CAGR 14.8% from 2023-2032 Base year 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023-2032

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Growth Drivers

Growth in the population of the elderly : The market is anticipated to observe notable growth in the near future due to the escalating aggregate of elderly people and an escalation in cancer cases. The cancer biopsy market size is expanding as the surfacing of liquid biopsy procedure is also anticipated to speed up the market growth. Oncology diagnostics involve several procedures such as skin, needle, bone marrow, endoscopic, and surgical biopsies, amidst which needle biopsies are selected for premature detection. Superior needle aspiration biopsies are gaining momentum due to their diminished interference and speedier outcomes, bestowing notably to augmentation of the market.

: The market is anticipated to observe notable growth in the near future due to the escalating aggregate of elderly people and an escalation in cancer cases. The cancer biopsy market size is expanding as the surfacing of liquid biopsy procedure is also anticipated to speed up the market growth. Oncology diagnostics involve several procedures such as skin, needle, bone marrow, endoscopic, and surgical biopsies, amidst which needle biopsies are selected for premature detection. Superior needle aspiration biopsies are gaining momentum due to their diminished interference and speedier outcomes, bestowing notably to augmentation of the market. Continual advancement in biopsies methodologies: Constant progression in biopsies methodologies, molecular portraying technologies, and data analysis procedures are enhancing the accuracy, speed, and inclusiveness of information descended from biopsies. These technological cross-overs are supporting the important role of biopsies in both the diagnosis and cure of cancer.

Trends and Opportunities

Providing accurate diagnostic details: Cancer biopsy plays an important part in offering precise and particular diagnostic details. The cancer biopsy market sales are soaring as biopsies offer an undeviating selection of suspect tissues or fluids, permitting pathologists to peruse cellular and molecular features. The accuracy differentiates between benign and malignant situations, recognizes cancer types, and helps in mounting all of which are crucial for deciding suitable treatment policies.

Segmental Analysis

Liquid Biopsy Segment is Anticipated to Observe Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

Based on type, the liquid biopsy segment is anticipated to observe the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The cancer biopsy market demand is on the rise as lately there has been a notable surge in physician partiality for liquid biopsies. This is extensively credited to their potential to provide perception into illnesses from both primary and isolated tumor sites. The method enacts an important part in customized medicine treatments, including the repeated sampling of tumor markers to accommodate therapies as per the patient's response. Further firms are amalgamating liquid biopsies with progressive Artificial Intelligence technology for improvised inspection of DNA mutations.

Kits and Consumables Segment Dominated the Market

Based on product type, kits, and consumables segment dominated the market. The cancer biopsy market trends involve these constituents enacting a crucial role in many phases of biopsy procedures, and notable funding by industry heads has additionally improved their significance. Additionally, the escalating aggregate of patients looking for accurate, efficient, and speedy apparatus and kits worldwide has notably pushed their demand. The domain of cancer biopsy has rendered pronounced advancements in the context of instruments, kits, and consumables, mirroring the proceeding advancements in this domain.

Regional Insights

Which Country Has the Largest Cancer Biopsies?

North America: This region held the largest cancer biopsy market share due to it being identified by a progressive healthcare framework and sizeable R&D ventures. In 2022, it possessed a notable market share propelled by an entrenched healthcare system and premature acquisition of contemporary technologies. The region's excessive existence of cancer cases and escalating geriatric population additionally aid in its eminence. Additionally, alliances between central industry players and research organizations speed up the progression of biopsy technologies. The initiation of inventive methodologies such as liquid biopsies also acquires adhesion, providing non-invasive options for cancer spotting.

Asia Pacific: The market in this region is driven by its observing stable growth propelled by growing healthcare framework and escalating cancer existence. With an expanding population, there is an escalated demand for progressive diagnostic tools. Additionally, consciousness campaigns have enhanced entrance to healthcare services and have intensified the aggregate of cancer screenings. The acquisition of biopsy procedures is growing, helping in pre-mature and precise cancer diagnosis. While the market is progressing, there is still pioneer potential, especially in the context of technological progressions and approachability to contemporary biopsy technologies.

Cancer Biopsy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Liquid, Biopsy, Tissue Biopsy, and Others); By Product Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032

Polaris Market Research has segmented the cancer biopsy market report based on type, product type, application, and region:

Cancer Biopsy, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Liquid, Biopsy

Tissue Biopsy

Others

Cancer Biopsy, Product Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Kits and Consumables

Instruments

Services

Cancer Biopsy, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Breast Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current and expected cancer biopsy market value?

At what CAGR is the market expected to grow during the forecast period?

Which factors are driving the market growth?

What are the key market trends and opportunities?

Which segment accounts for the largest cancer biopsy market share?

Who are the prominent players in the industry?

