Cancer Check Labs Announces the Launch of the Longevity & Wellness Advisory Council

New Council to Address the Critical Role of Cancer in Longevity and Wellness

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer Check Labs is excited to announce the formation of the Longevity & Wellness Advisory Council, a prestigious group dedicated to addressing one of the most critical aspects of longevity: cancer. With cancer affecting 40% of the population and presenting significant challenges in detection, diagnosis, and treatment, this new initiative will bring together leading experts to enhance early detection methods and promote effective wellness strategies. The council aims to improve long-term health outcomes across consumers, medical practices, and corporations.

Key Objectives of the Longevity & Wellness Advisory Council:

Health Promotion: Advocate for wellness practices that support overall longevity, recognizing the essential role of addressing cancer in achieving lasting health.





"Cancer is a pivotal factor in the pursuit of longevity due to the complex challenges in early detection to intervene earlier," said Sumit Rai, CEO of Cancer Check Labs. "The Longevity & Wellness Advisory Council will be instrumental in shaping our approach to early cancer detection, cancer prevention and advancing innovative solutions that tackle this challenge head-on."

Meet the Advisory Council:

The council comprises a distinguished group of professionals:

Dr. Joseph Cleaver, Chairman of the Longevity & Wellness Advisory Council, is a fellow of the American Board of Anti-Aging/Regenerative Medicine (ABAARM) and a pioneer in regenerative and anti-aging medicine. He is renowned for integrating bio-identical hormone therapy with advanced aesthetics and wellness treatments.





Dr. Christopher Chun, MD, owns Epic Pain & Orthopedics, a leading pain management and functional medicine practice.

These experts will bring a wealth of knowledge and diverse perspectives to the council, reinforcing Cancer Check Labs' commitment to addressing cancer as a fundamental component of long-term health.

"Cancer is now the foremost focus in longevity," stated Dr. Cleaver, Chairman of the Longevity & Wellness Advisory Council. "I am honored to lead this esteemed group and collaborate with Sumit in advancing the best early detection solutions."

About Cancer Check Labs

Cancer Check Labs is on a mission to save lives through early detection. Cancer Check can screen for 200+ cancers by physically extracting whole, intact circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from a blood sample. Because CTCs have been detected in blood samples as early as Stage 0, Cancer Check arguably provides the earliest cancer detection test available today. Cancer Check Labs is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Cancer Check is not intended to replace other established evidence-based screening, diagnostic, and medical guidelines and practices for the detection of cancer. Similar to other medical tests, Cancer Check is not perfect and has limitations to detect all cancers.

Cancer Check Labs' clinical laboratory is registered under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA). Cancer Check was developed, and its performance characteristics were determined by Cancer Check Labs. Cancer Check has not been cleared or approved by the Food and Drug Administration. This test is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Cancer Check Labs' clinical laboratory is regulated under CLIA.

