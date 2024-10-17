Cancer Check Labs Expands into Canada Through Partnership with Healthcode Medical

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer Check Labs is excited to announce its entry into the Canadian market in partnership with Healthcode Medical, a leader in innovative healthcare solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance early cancer detection services across Canada, providing individuals with the opportunity to catch cancer at its earliest stages.

In Canada, cancer remains one of the leading causes of death, with an estimated 1 in 2 Canadians expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. In 2023 alone, over 200,000 new cases are anticipated, highlighting the urgent need for advanced screening solutions. Early detection is crucial, as it can significantly increase survival rates and improve the quality of life for patients.

"At Cancer Check Labs, our mission has always been to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary for early detection," said Sumit Rai, CEO of Cancer Check Labs. "By partnering with Healthcode Medical, we are thrilled to bring our innovative testing solutions to Canada. We believe that by providing accessible screening options, we can help Canadians live longer, healthier lives filled with more meaningful moments."

Healthcode Medical has been at the forefront of enhancing patient care through technology and innovative services. Their commitment to improving health outcomes aligns perfectly with the goals of Cancer Check Labs.

"We are excited to partner with Cancer Check Labs to expand our offering of essential health services," stated Dr. Jan Venter, Co-Founder of Healthcode Medical. "Together, we aim to raise awareness about the importance of early cancer screening. By catching cancer early, we can give individuals the chance to be present for life's significant events—birthdays, graduations, and family gatherings."

With this partnership, Cancer Check Labs and Healthcode Medical will work collaboratively to educate Canadians about the benefits of early screening and provide access to advanced testing technologies. By prioritizing early detection, the companies hope to empower individuals to take charge of their health and enjoy a full life surrounded by loved ones.

For more information about Cancer Check Labs and Healthcode Medical, please visit www.cancerchecklabs.com and www.healthcode.ca.

About Cancer Check Labs:

Cancer Check Labs is on a mission to save lives through early detection. Cancer Check can screen for 200+ cancers by physically extracting whole, intact circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from a blood sample. Because CTCs have been detected in blood samples as early as Stage 0, Cancer Check arguably provides the earliest cancer detection test available today. Cancer Check Labs is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

The Cancer Check test is not intended to replace other established evidence-based screening, diagnostic, and medical guidelines and practices for the detection of cancer. Similar to other medical tests, the Cancer Check test is not perfect and has limitations to detect all cancers.

Cancer Check Labs' clinical laboratory is registered under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA). The Cancer Check test was developed, and its performance characteristics were determined by Cancer Check Labs. The Cancer Check test has not been cleared or approved by the Food and Drug Administration. This test is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Cancer Check Labs' clinical laboratory is regulated under CLIA.

About Healthcode Medical:

Healthcode Medical provides team-based Functional Medicine, a rapidly emerging field of medicine that addresses the root cause illness, with a heavy emphasis on prevention and long-term health. Patients from all over North America come to Healthcode because of our three-pillar approach to health and well-being: Prevention and Early Detection, Optimizing Health and Wellness and Extending Lifespan and Healthspan.

