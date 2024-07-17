Cancer Registry Software Market size is set to grow by USD 97.1 million from 2024-2028, Growing prevalence of cancer cases to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cancer registry software market size is estimated to grow by USD 97.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of cancer cases is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing clinical research for oncology. However, data privacy and security concerns poses a challenge. Key market players include CDC, Conduent Inc., Elekta AB, ERS Inc., Inspirata Inc., International Association of Cancer Registries, International Business Machines Corp., McKesson Corp., NeuralFrame Inc., OMH HealthEdge Holdings LLC, Onco Inc., Ordinal Data Inc., Redsson Ltd., Siemens AG, and University of Utah Health.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global cancer registry software market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Government and third party, Pharma

biotech and medical device companies, Hospitals

and medical practice, Private payers, and

Research institutes), Type (Stand-alone software

and Integrated software), and Geography (North

America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled CDC, Conduent Inc., Elekta AB, ERS Inc.,

Inspirata Inc., International Association of Cancer

Registries, International Business Machines Corp.,

McKesson Corp., NeuralFrame Inc., OMH

HealthEdge Holdings LLC, Onco Inc., Ordinal Data

Inc., Redsson Ltd., Siemens AG, and University of

Utah Health

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, along with research institutes, prioritize clinical trials to discover new cancer treatment methods. These trials enable medical professionals to assess treatment efficacy and identify potential diagnoses. Randomized clinical trials (RCTs) facilitate comparing care approaches and treatment options, supporting informed clinical decisions. Population-based and hospital-based cancer registries offer access to comprehensive data for researchers and healthcare providers. This data is crucial for recruiting large patient groups and analyzing causes and cures during clinical research. Advanced cancer registry software enhances data quality, improving clinical research and healthcare evaluation. Consequently, the growth of the cancer registry software market is anticipated during the forecast period.

The Cancer Registry Software Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing incidence of cancer and the need for effective population health management. Software solutions are essential for tracking cancer-specific outcomes, including cancer deaths, prevalence, and staging. These systems help medical professionals capture and exchange health information data for coordinated care and chronic disease management. Cancer Registry Software is vital for hospitals and healthcare organizations to meet healthcare quality goals and adopt Electronic Health Records (EHR). Vendors offer customized solutions for specific areas like lung cancer, developmental disabilities, and cognitive capacities. The software facilitates evidence-based medicine through observational studies, data capture systems, and disease registries. Cancer Registry Software also addresses concerns like medical identity theft and supports cancer treatment through chemo, surgery, and supportive therapies. By providing cancer diagnostics and treatment information, these systems contribute to the adoption of evidence-based therapeutics and improved patient care. The Lung Cancer Foundation and other healthcare organizations can leverage these tools to improve healthcare outcomes and advance research in the field.

Market Challenges

Cancer registry software is essential for collecting and maintaining patient demographic information related to cancer, including details on tumor characteristics, stage of disease, treatment, and outcome. Confidentiality is paramount in handling this sensitive data, as disclosure can cause psychological, emotional, and financial harm. Regulatory bodies and organizations are implementing new guidelines and laws to ensure data protection, such as the North American Association for Central Cancer Registries (NAACCR) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). However, challenges persist, such as the use of cloud and computer systems for storing and transmitting data, which may result in data alteration or loss. Additionally, evolving technology and increasing cyberattacks in the healthcare industry pose significant security risks. These challenges may hinder the growth of the cancer registry software market during the forecast period. To address these challenges, it is crucial to adhere to established guidelines, invest in secure technology tools, and ensure proper network connectivity. For instance, the NAACCR provides standard guidelines for securing patient data against unauthorized access and release, while the HIPAA and HHS offer federal standards for protecting customer health data. In developing countries, guidance on planning and developing population-based cancer registration is available, but awareness of new laws and guidelines remains a concern. In conclusion, while cancer registry software plays a vital role in managing cancer data, maintaining confidentiality, and adhering to regulatory requirements is crucial to mitigate risks and ensure the effective use of this technology. By addressing challenges related to data security, network connectivity, and regulatory compliance, the cancer registry software market can continue to grow and provide valuable insights for cancer research and patient care.

The Cancer Registry Software market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of cancer and the increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHR). The market faces challenges in integrating data from various cancer treatments, including chemotherapy, surgery, and supportive therapies, into cancer registries. The need for evidence-based medicine and therapeutics requires seamless data integration and interoperability between healthcare systems. Medical professionals and patients benefit from cancer registries for disease staging, treatment planning, and cancer screenings. Security is a major concern, with data security and security protocols essential for protecting sensitive patient information. The market includes standalone and integrated software solutions for cancer reporting, patient care management, and medical research. The changing landscape of cancer care involves collaboration between hospitals, medical practices, pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies, oncology departments, and research institutes. Cancer registries play a crucial role in improving cancer care and reducing healthcare costs.

Segment Overview

This cancer registry software market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Government and third party

1.2 Pharma biotech and medical device companies

1.3 Hospitals and medical practice

1.4 Private payers

1.5 Research institutes Type 2.1 Stand-alone software

2.2 Integrated software Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Government and third party- Cancer registry software is essential for government hospitals and third-party agencies to effectively manage and analyze data related to cancer cases. These solutions enable monitoring and tracking of cancer incidence, prevalence, and mortality rates, providing valuable information for public health planning, resource allocation, and policy development. By identifying trends and patterns, governments and third-party agencies can target high-risk populations and geographic disparities, as well as emerging cancer types. Additionally, cancer registry software helps improve the quality of cancer care by evaluating adherence to clinical guidelines, benchmarking outcomes, and identifying variations in treatment practices. This data-driven approach will fuel the expansion of the government and third-party segments in the global cancer registry software market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Cancer Registry Software Market has witnessed significant growth due to the increasing incidence of cancer worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, there were an estimated 19.3 million new cases and 9.9 million deaths from cancer in 2020. With the adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR) and the push towards evidence-based medicine, there is a growing demand for cancer registry software solutions. These systems help medical professionals track cancer treatment, including chemotherapy, surgery, and supportive treatments, and collect data on cancer-specific outcomes. The software also aids in the management of diagnostic data and post-endoscopic resection records. The market growth is further driven by the need to reduce healthcare costs and improve patient care. A guidance document issued by the National Cancer Institute outlines the importance of maintaining accurate and complete cancer data for research and public health purposes. Patients and medical professionals alike benefit from the use of cancer registry software, as it facilitates better communication and coordination among healthcare providers and enables more effective treatment plans.

Market Research Overview

The Cancer Registry Software market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of cancer and the adoption of electronic health records (EHR) in healthcare systems. The software solutions enable seamless data integration and interoperability, allowing medical professionals to access evidence-based medicine and make informed decisions for cancer treatment. These systems store data on cancer cases, including disease staging, treatment modalities such as chemo, surgery, and supportive therapies, and cancer screenings. Cancer registries play a crucial role in cancer reporting, patient care management, medical research, and clinical studies, leading to improved cancer care and cancer-specific outcomes. The software caters to various types of cancer and supports hospital workflows, coordinated care, and chronic disease management. The changing landscape of healthcare costs, population health management, health information exchange, and disease registries necessitates the use of cancer registry software. However, concerns around data security and security protocols are essential considerations for software vendors. The market includes standalone and integrated software solutions used by research institutes, hospitals, medical practices, pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies, oncology departments, clinics, and other healthcare entities. The software supports cancer patients throughout the course of their disease, from diagnosis to treatment and beyond. Additionally, the software facilitates healthcare quality goals, hospital workflows, and observational studies, allowing for better data capture and management. Despite these benefits, challenges such as medical identity theft and cognitive capacities for using complex software remain.

