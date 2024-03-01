Cancer Registry Software Market size to grow by USD 82.3 million from 2022-2027, North America to account for 51% of market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cancer registry software market size is expected to grow by USD 82.3 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.13% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by End-user (Government and third party, Pharma biotech and medical device company, Hospitals and medical practice, Private payers, and Research institutes), Type (Stand-alone software and Integrated software), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The majority of the market growth in this region is driven by the high adoption of technology, increasing burden of cancer cases, favorable government funding to encourage the development of cancer registries, growing investments in information technology in healthcare, and rising focus on value-based care. In addition, the increasing presence of prominent vendors and the use of EHRs in hospitals are driving the growth of the cancer registry software market in North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for cancer registry software in North America. Read FREE PDF Sample Report

Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 82.3 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, Italy, and China

Company Profile:

CDC, Conduent Inc., Elekta AB, ERS Inc., Inspirata Inc., International Association of Cancer Registries, International Business Machines Corp., McKesson Corp., NeuralFrame Inc., OMH HealthEdge Holdings LLC, Onco Inc., Ordinal Data Inc., Redsson Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, University of Utah Health

CDC: The company offers cancer registry software such as Registry Plus.To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Segmentation Analysis

By Segment - The government and third-party segments will be significant during the forecast period. Such software solutions are designed to help government hospitals and third-party agencies collect, manage, and analyze data on cancer cases. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

The growing prevalence of cancer cases

Medical researchers need up-to-date data related to cancer such as population diagnosed with cancer, patients undergoing treatment, and mortality rate to monitor trends and study the possible causes of cancer. Breast, cervical, and prostate cancers are highly prevalent among the population in the US and European countries. Healthcare providers need data related to cancer incidences for decision-making regarding the volume of equipment and medicines to be purchased for treatment and awareness. These factors will further drive the cancer registry software market's growth during the forecast period. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download FREE sample to gain access to this information.

Analyst Review

In the healthcare, government initiatives play a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of cancer care. Quality of care, healthcare costs, and the seamless management of EHRs (Electronic Health Records) are at the forefront of these initiatives. One critical aspect of modern cancer care is the utilization of cancer patient registry data. These registries, often managed by organizations such as the National Cancer Institute (NCI) or state-level entities like the Kentucky Cancer Registry (KCR), serve as invaluable repositories of information concerning cancer cases and cancer deaths.

Software solutions tailored for cancer registries are emerging as indispensable tools in this domain. They facilitate the collection, analysis, and dissemination of crucial information regarding cancer-specific outcomes, patient conditions, and drug/medical device exposure. However, the importance of privacy and data security cannot be overstated, especially with the looming threat of data breaches and medical identity theft.

Moreover, in the era of value-based care, initiatives like Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) emphasize the significance of coordinated care and chronic disease management. Achieving healthcare quality goals while ensuring cost savings necessitates robust systems that prioritize interoperability and integration. Cancer registry software, when seamlessly integrated into hospital workflows and point-of-care settings through EHR systems, enhances the efficiency of healthcare delivery.

The Cancer Registry Software Market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by advancements in technology and a growing emphasis on population health management. Integrated software solutions, catering to the diverse needs of research centers, clinical trials, and healthcare centers, are becoming increasingly prevalent. Researchers and product developers rely on these systems to access comprehensive databases for informed decision-making and innovation.

Key stakeholders, including government organizations such as the US CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and non-profit entities like the American Cancer Society and the Lung Cancer Foundation, collaborate to foster advancements in cancer care. Initiatives like the Surveillance Epidemiology and End Results (SEER) program provide invaluable insights into cancer prevalence and trends, guiding strategic interventions.

In conclusion, the Cancer Registry Software Market represents a nexus of innovation, driven by the collective efforts of healthcare providers, researchers, and technology developers. By leveraging data effectively, these solutions hold the promise of revolutionizing cancer care and improving patient outcomes. Download FREE sample

