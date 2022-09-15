Cancer Stem Cell Market to Reach USD 2.7 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 10.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in R&D activities that facilitate the development of medications for cancer treatment drives the growth of the global cancer stem cell market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cancer Stem Cells Market by Cancer Forms (Breast, Blood, Lung, Brain, Colorectal, Pancreatic, Bladder, Liver, Others), by Application (Trageted Cancerous Stem Cells, Stem Cell-based cancer Therapy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global cancer stem cell industry was estimated at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $2.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. The market study is exclusively meant to help the readers with a complete valuation of industry analysis and trends.

Pre-determinant of growth-

Increase in R&D activities that facilitate the development of medications for cancer treatment drives the growth of the global cancer stem cell market. Additionally, funding for new treatment technology and cancer-related research studies is increasing at a rapid pace, which has supplemented the market growth even more. On the other hand, high cost of such medical procedures impedes growth to some extent. However, huge government support in the majority of countries has paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

One of the most significant advancements in stem cell research during Covid-19 has been the development of genetic engineering which alters the DNA of human and organoid technology in which the three-dimensional structure of the tissue is produced from originated stem cell. This factor impacted the global cancer stem cell market positively.

Also, adoption of hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) and allogeneic stem cell therapy witnessed an incline, especially among cancer patients with Covid-19 infections.

The breast segment to maintain the lion's share-

By cancer forms, the breast segment contributed to more than one-fifth of the global cancer stem cell market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031, due to high number of breast cancer cases across the world. The bladder segment, on the other hand, is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.37% during the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that pharmaceutical companies are investing a large sum of money in R&D activities to develop stem cell-based therapy to treat bladder cancer.

The stem cell-based cancer therapy segment to lead the trail-

Based on application, the stem cell-based cancer therapy segment generated more than half of the global cancer stem cell market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. This is attributed to the fact that companies are concentrated on creating unique treatment approaches that combine conventional chemotherapy with inhibitors of CSC-regulating pathways The targeted cancerous stem cells segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is because it is a regenerative therapy and stem cells can perpetuate themselves via self-renewal and can generate mature cells of any specific tissue via differentiation.

North America garnered the major share in 2021-

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, generating more than two-fifths of the global cancer stem cell market, due to advancements in healthcare infrastructure and robust reimbursement policies across the province. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would garner the fastest CAGR of 10.86% by 2031. This is owing to the fact that government of India, China, and Japan are investing in healthcare infrastructure and drafting policies for the establishment of centers for stem cells.

Key players in the industry-

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.

Silicon Biosystems S.p.A.,

AVIVA Biosciences Corporation

Epic Sciences, Inc.

Fluxion Biosciences

Celula, Inc.

Rarecells USA , Inc.

, Inc. AdnaGen GmbH

The report analyzes these key players in the global cancer stem market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

