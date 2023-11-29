CancerCare® Announces Appointment of Christine Verini to CEO

Verini to lead 80-year-old national nonprofit for people coping with cancer

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CancerCare®, the leading national nonprofit organization providing free, professional support services to anyone affected by cancer, announced today the appointment of Christine Verini as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1. This appointment is an integral part of the organization's strategic leadership transition plan following the retirement of Patricia J. Goldsmith. Given her extensive patient-focused expertise and strong commitment to CancerCare's mission, Ms. Verini is ideally positioned to guide the organization into the future.

Christine Verini

"As CancerCare celebrates eight decades of helping the cancer community, we are thrilled to have Christine's dedication, experience and vision guide our organization in achieving its goals," said Michael Parisi, President of CancerCare's Board of Trustees. "We believe Christine's track record of success over the past eight years with CancerCare will lead us through a seamless transition as we continue to provide vital support to those affected by cancer."

Ms. Verini brings over twenty years of oncology expertise, as well as a strategic vision for the organization. Having first joined CancerCare's New Jersey Board of Trustees in 2011, she transitioned to the organization's leadership team in 2015, where she has worked for over eight years. In her role as CancerCare's Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer, she has overseen the expansion and support of CancerCare's programs and services and strengthened the organization's collaborations and partnerships.

Prior to joining CancerCare, Ms. Verini has held several leadership roles in the health care sector. She previously served as the Vice President of Corporate Communications and Advocacy at Eisai. In this position, she oversaw the company's internal and external communications functions, the strategic direction for corporate and brand media relations, as well as outreach to and relationships with patient advocacy and professional organizations.

Ms. Verini holds a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from St. John's University and is a registered pharmacist by training. She has served on the Board of Directors of CancerCare New Jersey and previously as the Chair of HealthyWomen. She also serves as Co-Chair of the Metastatic Breast Cancer Alliance's Awareness Task Force.

In 2022, Ms. Verini was featured in The Cancer Health Magazine's 25: Quality of Life and in 2019, she was named as PharmaVOICE Magazine's 100 Most Inspiring People. Additionally, she was recognized with an individual achievement award at CancerCare's 26th Annual Festival of Hope Gala for her "compassion, concern and devotion in helping those living with cancer." Ms. Verini's outstanding achievements over the years, including her receipt of the Woman in Industry Award in 2009, underscore her continued dedication to breaking barriers for women in leadership roles and her commitment to advocating for the cancer community.

"I am deeply honored and excited to step into the role of CEO at CancerCare, an organization that has been at the forefront of providing critical emotional, practical and financial support to those affected by cancer," said Ms. Verini. "As someone who has witnessed the impact of cancer on a loved one, I understand firsthand how vital CancerCare's support is and I am committed to advancing our mission, expanding our reach and ensuring that everyone has access to the resources and assistance they need during some of life's most challenging times."

About CancerCare®

Founded in 1944, CancerCare is the leading national organization providing free, professional support services and information to help people manage the emotional, practical and financial challenges of cancer. Our comprehensive services include resource navigation, counseling and support groups over the phone, online and in-person, educational workshops, publications and financial and co-payment assistance. All CancerCare services are provided by master's-prepared oncology social workers and world-leading cancer experts. To learn more, visit our website or call 800-813-HOPE (4673).

Contact:

Amanda Shlosberg

212.712.8323

[email protected]

SOURCE CancerCare