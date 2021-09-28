CancerCare Donates Lung Cancer URL to LUNGevity Foundation to Connect More People Affected by Lung Cancer with the Resources They Need

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, has announced that, beginning on September 28, 2021, all website traffic to CancerCare's URL lungcancer.org will now be redirected to LUNGevity's homepage. This URL donation and transfer of ownership represents an extraordinary acknowledgment by CancerCare—the leading pan-cancer nonprofit providing free professional support services to anyone affected by cancer—of LUNGevity's standing as the preeminent research and resource organization for the lung cancer community.

LUNGevity has long partnered with CancerCare on many educational programs and support services, including the LUNGevity Lung Cancer HELPLine. The HELPLine is a free phone service, answered by CancerCare's team of professional oncology social workers, to address the emotional, practical, and information needs of people diagnosed with lung cancer, their families, and caregivers. This expansion of LUNGevity's partnership with CancerCare will provide further critical resources to patients with lung cancer and their caregivers, thus ever-expanding the amount of information and support available to the community.

"LUNGevity is proud to grow its partnership with CancerCare and serve as a trusted resource for their patients and caregivers," says LUNGevity President and CEO Andrea Ferris. "Given the progress we have helped make possible in lung cancer research and treatments, LUNGevity consistently explores ways to bring information about these lifesaving treatments to more and more patients across the country and across the world. This collaboration will better serve patients seeking any and all options specific to their lung cancer diagnosis."

Adds Patricia Goldsmith, CancerCare's CEO, "Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. However, significant medical breakthroughs over the past five years alone have led to a 22% increase in survival rates—indicative of just how quickly advancements in research are moving in the lung cancer field." Goldsmith continues, "CancerCare and LUNGevity offer complementary services that make a world of difference to our cancer patient communities. In particular, this partnership further enhances LUNGevity's unsurpassed standing as the nation's foremost lung cancer organization."

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer through research, policy initiatives, education, support, and engagement for patients, survivors, and caregivers. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, provide information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 235,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers.

Lung cancer takes more lives than the next three leading cancers (colorectal, breast, and prostate) combined.

Only 22% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically.

About CancerCare®

Founded in 1944, CancerCare is the leading national organization providing free, professional support services and information to help people manage the emotional, practical and financial challenges of cancer. Our comprehensive services include case management, counseling and support groups over the phone, online and in-person, educational workshops, publications and financial and co-payment assistance. All CancerCare services are provided by master's-prepared oncology social workers and world-leading cancer experts. To learn more, visit www.cancercare.org or call 800-813-HOPE (4673).

SOURCE LUNGevity Foundation

Related Links

https://www.lungevity.org

