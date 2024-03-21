Former KPMG Chairman and CEO Lynne Doughtie Assumes Role as Chair of LUNGevity's Board of Directors

Doughtie brings decades of experience in leadership and business innovation to LUNGevity's strategic direction

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, announced today the appointment of Lynne Doughtie, former KPMG chairman and CEO, as chair of its Board of Directors. Doughtie, who has served as a dedicated member of the LUNGevity Board since 2016, brings a wealth of experience and personal commitment to LUNGevity's mission.

In 1985, Doughtie began her career at KPMG, a renowned Big Four professional services firm known for delivering cutting-edge business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's most esteemed organizations. In 2015, she became the first woman to be elected chairman and CEO of KPMG, where she spearheaded the firm's growth and innovation, leading a team of over 29,000 professionals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lynne as chair of our Board of Directors," said Andrea Ferris, president and CEO of LUNGevity Foundation. "Lynne's strategic insights have been instrumental to the Foundation's growth. Serving as chair is a natural next step, and Lynne's impressive leadership experience will further strengthen our Board's ability to help the organization navigate a complex environment and transform outcomes for those affected by lung cancer."

"Having lost both my mother and grandmother to lung cancer, I am passionate about increasing the quality of life and survivorship for all those impacted by the disease," said Doughtie. "I am honored to serve in this new role as chair, and I look forward to collaborating with the Board to accelerate research and drive meaningful impact."

Doughtie has been recognized by Fortune's Most Powerful Women, Accounting Today's Top 100 Most Influential People, the National Association of Corporate Directors' 100 Most Influential People in the Boardroom, and Glassdoor's list of Top CEOs, among others. Doughtie lends her expertise to numerous enterprises, serving on the Board of Directors at Boeing Company, Workday, Inc., and the National Academy Foundation; she sits on advisory boards at InStride, NovaSignal, and her alma mater, the Pamplin College of Business, Virginia Tech, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity, the nation's leading lung cancer organization, is transforming what it means to be diagnosed and live with lung cancer. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum.

Through research , we use an innovative and holistic approach to finding lung cancer earlier when it is most treatable; advance research into new treatments so people may live longer and better; and ensure a diverse, vital pipeline of investigators for the future of the lung cancer field.

, we use an innovative and holistic approach to finding lung cancer earlier when it is most treatable; advance research into new treatments so people may live longer and better; and ensure a diverse, vital pipeline of investigators for the future of the lung cancer field. Through advocacy , we foster groundbreaking collaborations to ensure all people have access to screening, biomarker testing, and treatment breakthroughs.

, we foster groundbreaking collaborations to ensure all people have access to screening, biomarker testing, and treatment breakthroughs. Through community, we educate, support, and connect people affected by lung cancer so that they can get the best healthcare and live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, Patient Gateways for specific types of lung cancer, a toll-free HELPLine for personalized support, international survivor conferences, and tools to find a clinical trial. All these programs are designed to help us achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 238,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers.

Lung cancer causes more deaths than the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined.

Only 25% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, but if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically.

