CancerCare® to Provide Vital Support for Cancer Patients Impacted by the California Wildfires

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As many continue to deal with the aftermath of past wildfires and the advent of new ones, CancerCare® now offers a patient assistance program for both emotional and financial support to cancer patients impacted by the California fires.

As a leading national nonprofit organization serving people affected by cancer, CancerCare is well aware of the disruption natural disasters can cause to cancer patients and their families. In 2017, the organization raised almost $665,000 in direct financial assistance for people with cancer who had been impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria. In 2005, CancerCare promptly addressed the devastation caused by Hurricanes Katrina and Rita with a comprehensive program of support. As part of our mission to provide help and hope to anyone affected by cancer, these funds helped CancerCare provide life-saving assistance to people struggling with cancer in disaster areas.

As always, CancerCare stands ready to help cancer patients offset the financial burden of a cancer diagnosis. Contributions to CancerCare's California Wildfires Patient Assistance Program will help provide:

Financial assistance to people living with cancer in active treatment who have been affected by a wildfire

Resource referrals to help people coping with cancer address needs resulting from a wildfire's impact

Emotional support from Cancer Care oncology social workers for people coping with cancer, their caregivers and their loved ones

Educational information to help patients and families manage the emotional and logistical challenges of living with cancer

"We are saddened to see the devastation wreaked by the wildfires in California," states CancerCare CEO Patricia J. Goldsmith. "We are gratified to be able to assist cancer patients affected by these terrible fires. With our California Wildfires Patient Assistance Program, we can offer specialized practical and emotional support to those coping with both a cancer diagnosis and the distress caused by a natural disaster."

The California Wildfires Patient Assistance Program is a component of the permanent disaster program for cancer patients and providers that CancerCare has convened and in which it is participating alongside the following premier cancer and disaster organizations: the American Cancer Society, American Society for Radiation Oncology, American Society of Clinical Oncology, Association of Community Cancer Centers, Direct Relief, Florida Blue, Florida Society of Clinical Oncology, Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation of Harvard Law School, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Medical Oncology Association of Southern California, Inc., Migrant Clinicians Network, Moffitt Cancer Center, National Cancer Institute, Oncology Nursing Society, Partners HealthCare, Elderly Transportation Service LLC (TRANSCITA), UnitedHealthcare and the US Department of Health and Human Services.

CancerCare thanks Eisai USA Foundation, Inc. for its generous support that has made possible CancerCare's California Wildfires Patient Assistance Program.

For more information on CancerCare's services, patients and health care professionals can call CancerCare's toll-free Hopeline, 800-813-HOPE (4673), staffed Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

About CancerCare®

Founded in 1944, CancerCare is the leading national organization providing free, professional support services and information to help people manage the emotional, practical and financial challenges of cancer. Our comprehensive services include counseling and support groups over the phone, online and in-person, educational workshops, publications and financial and co-payment assistance. All CancerCare services are provided by master's-prepared oncology social workers and world-leading cancer experts.

To learn more, visit www.cancercare.org or call 800-813-HOPE (4673).

