CancerIQ Expands Diagnostic Network with Addition of geneType™ PRS Test from Rhythm Biosciences

Now available for clinical ordering across CancerIQ's network of 60+ health systems

CHICAGO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CancerIQ today announced that the geneType™ Cancer Risk Assessment from Rhythm Biosciences is now available on the CancerIQ platform, expanding the tools providers can easily order within existing workflows to assess and manage cancer risk.

The geneType™ Cancer Risk Assessment test incorporates a polygenic risk score (PRS) alongside clinical and family history to provide both 5-year and lifetime cancer risk estimates across six cancer types. By integrating multiple inputs, geneType™ enhances risk assessment beyond standard models and can help identify patients who may benefit from more personalized screening strategies.

For patients who have undergone hereditary cancer testing—or whose risk is not fully explained by traditional models—geneType™ offers a meaningful next step that provides deeper insight to inform clinical decision-making. The CancerIQ platform guides patients through the entire genetic testing process.

"We're pleased to partner with Rhythm Biosciences to make geneType™ available through the CancerIQ platform. Adding geneType™ expands the diagnostic tools available through the platform, increasing awareness at the moment of decision," said Feyi Ayodele, CEO and Co-founder of CancerIQ.

"We're thrilled to have geneType™ available through CancerIQ's network of 60+ health systems. CancerIQ has built the clinical infrastructure to connect the right patients to the right tools at the right moment, and we're excited to be part of that ecosystem," said Dr. David Atkins, CEO & Managing Director of Rhythm Biosciences, Rhythm Biosciences.

CancerIQ works with a growing number of diagnostic partners across genetic testing, imaging, liquid biopsy, multi-cancer early detection (MCED), and minimal residual disease (MRD) testing, —helping ensure new technologies can be integrated within existing cancer programs.

About Rhythm Biosciences

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd (ASX: RHY) is an Australian innovative, medical diagnostics company aimed at delivering simple, affordable blood tests for accurate and early detection of cancers. Rhythm is focused on improving patient outcomes through detection at the earliest possible stage, reducing the global burden of cancer, and saving lives. Rhythm Biosciences is committed to working with likeminded global partners to achieve commercialisation and distribution of these simple solutions. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. For more information, visit rhythmbio.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

About geneType™

geneType™ is a sophisticated genetic risk assessment testing platform that combines clinical, family history and genetic data to provide comprehensive risk assessments for various diseases. The platform leverages polygenic risk scores and clinical risk factors to generate personalized health insights, helping individuals and healthcare providers make more informed medical decisions. The technology allows for risk assessment across multiple conditions including breast cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The tests are delivered through healthcare providers and genetic counsellors, ensuring appropriate clinical oversight and support for patients receiving their results. The platform's multi-disease assessment capabilities and clinical utility position it well to capture growing demand in the preventative healthcare and precision medicine markets. For more information, please visit www.genetype.com.

About CancerIQ

CancerIQ is the only cancer-focused precision health platform that empowers healthcare providers to detect cancer earlier and prevent it altogether across all patient populations. Integrated directly into real-time EHR workflows, CancerIQ makes it easy to gather comprehensive patient data, automatically map it to the latest evidence-based guidelines, and expand access to personalized care plans, cutting-edge clinical solutions, and genomic innovations. Learn more at canceriq.com and follow CancerIQ on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CancerIQ, Inc.