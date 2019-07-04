Cancer/Tumor Profiling: Worldwide Markets Through 2019-2024 - The Increasing Use of Biomarkers in Cancer Profiling Drives the Market

DUBLIN, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market by Technology (Immunoassay, NGS, PCR, In Situ Hybridization), Cancer Type, Biomarker Type (Genomic Biomarkers, Protein Biomarkers), Application (Diagnostics, Prognostics) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market is projected to reach USD 12.4 billion by 2024 from USD 7.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.5%.

The increasing incidence of cancer across the globe and the rising use of biomarkers in tumor profiling are the primary growth drivers for this market. Additionally, the increase in cancer research & funding initiatives and technological advancements in profiling technologies are also propelling the growth of the cancer/tumor profiling market.



The increasing demand for personalized medicine and the growing need for point-of-care diagnostics is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. On the other hand, the high capital investment required for biomarker discovery and the technical issues with sample collection and storage are the key factors restraining the market growth.

The prominent players in cancer/tumor profiling market are Illumina, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. (US), HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Genomic Health Inc. (US), Caris Life Sciences (US), Helomics Corporation (US), NanoString Technologies, Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Ribomed Biotechnologies, Inc. (US), Guardant Health, Inc. (US), and Foundation Medicine (US).

The next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on technology, cancer/tumor profiling market has been segmented into immunoassays, in-situ hybridization, next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), mass spectrometry, microarrays, and other technologies. The next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment is projected to witness the highest growth in cancer/tumor profiling market during the forecast period.

The benefits of effectively exploring genetic alterations in a wide range of cancers and the identification of a number of differentially expressed genes & genetic/epigenetic variants as potential targets aid in the development of new biomarkers for early diagnosis of the disease. These factors are supporting the adoption of NGS technology in cancer/tumor profiling market.



The lung cancer segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on cancer type, the market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, and other cancers. The lung cancer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of lung cancer worldwide and the growing need for early diagnosis are supporting the growth of this segment.



The protein biomarkers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on biomarker type, cancer/tumor profiling market is segmented into genetic biomarkers, protein biomarkers, and other biomarkers. The protein biomarkers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the increasing adoption of proteomic methods for biomarker research to improve the drug development process. They also showcase an enormous potential for directing personalized cancer therapy and treatment monitoring.



The clinical applications segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on applications, cancer/tumor profiling market is segmented into research and clinical applications. The research applications segment is further sub-segmented into biomarker discovery and personalized medicine. On the other hand, the clinical applications segment is sub-segmented into diagnostics, prognostics, screening, and monitoring & treatment.



The clinical applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the increasing incidence rate of cancers across the globe and the rising availability of molecular profiling, and functional assessment of signaling pathways of advanced solid tumors, the use of tumor profiling techniques is gaining momentum for clinical practice.



APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Although North America is expected to account for the largest share of global cancer/tumor profiling market in 2018, APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the high incidence of cancer, growing proteomics & genomics research, rising research funding, increasing investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and growing awareness about personalized therapeutics.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1.1 Markets Covered

1.3.1.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Limitations



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation Approach

2.4 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cancer/Tumor Profiling: Market Overview

4.2 Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.3 Regional Mix: Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market (2019-20

4.4 Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market: Developed vs Developing Markets (2019 vs 2024)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Biomarkers in Cancer Profiling

5.2.1.3 Increasing Cancer Research and Funding

5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital Investment

5.2.2.2 Technical Issues With Sample Collection and Storage

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

5.2.3.2 Growing Need for Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Biomarker Discovery-To-Approval Ratio

5.2.4.2 Poor Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Integration of Omics Data

6.2.2 Advances in Liquid Biopsy

6.2.3 Organoids for Personalized Medicine



7 Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Immunoassays

7.2.1 Immunoassay Tests Identify and Assess the Progression of Disease, Thereby Providing Information Vital for Better Therapeutic Choices

7.3 Next-Generation Sequencing

7.3.1 Advances in NGS Multiplexing Capabilities Enable One Assay to Provide A Complete Tumor Molecular Profile

7.4 Polymerase Chain Reaction

7.4.1 Real-Time PCR Helps in the Quantification of Low-Copy Transcripts, Aiding Biomarker Identification

7.5 In Situ Hybridization

7.5.1 Fish is the Gold Standard for Evaluating Some Key Biomarkers and Plays A Critical Role in Guiding Targeted Therapies

7.6 Microarrays

7.6.1 Microarrays are Widely Adopted in Diagnostics as They AID in Predicting the Recurrence of Cancer After Treatment

7.7 Mass Spectrometry

7.7.1 Technological Advancements are Supporting the Adoption of This Technology for Sensitive, Reliable, and Rapid Diagnosis

7.8 Other Technologies



8 Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market, By Cancer Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Breast Cancer

8.2.1 Breast Cancer is the Most Common Cancer Found Among Women

8.3 Lung Cancer

8.3.1 Molecular Characterization of Tumors Using NGS has is A Key Tool for the Clinical Management of Nsclc Patients

8.4 Colorectal Cancer

8.4.1 IHC, PCR, Microarrays, and Imaging Technologies are Major Technologies Used in Colorectal Diagnostics

8.5 Prostate Cancer

8.5.1 Prostate-Specific Antigen is A Widely Used Fda-Approved Biomarker for Prostate Cancer Screening

8.6 Melanoma

8.6.1 RT-QPCR is Generally Utilized to Conduct Molecular Profiling and Analyze Biomarkers in Melanomas

8.7 Other Cancers



9 Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market, By Biomarker Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Genetic Biomarkers

9.2.1 Genetic Biomarkers are Frequently Used in Clinical Practice for Diagnosis and Prognosis

9.3 Protein Biomarkers

9.3.1 Proteomic Methods Showcase Significant Promise for the Discovery of Novel Biomarkers

9.4 Other Biomarkers



10 Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Research Applications

10.2.1 Biomarker Discovery

10.2.1.1 Biomarkers are Being Exploited for the Development of Personalized Or Precision Medicine

10.2.2 Personalized Medicine

10.2.2.1 The Field of Personalized Medicine is Witnessing Rapid Growth in the Area of Oncology

10.3 Clinical Applications

10.3.1 Diagnostics

10.3.1.1 Tumor Profiling is Rapidly Gaining Momentum in the Area of Diagnostics

10.3.2 Prognostics

10.3.2.1 Advancements in Molecular Biology are Aiding the Uptake of Tumor Profiling in This Segment

10.3.3 Monitoring & Treatment

10.3.3.1 Multiplatform Profiling Analyses are Gaining Recognition for Monitoring and Treatment Among Cancer Patients

10.3.4 Screening

10.3.4.1 Screening Tests Help in Deciding If Diagnostic Tests are Required By the Patient



11 Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 US Dominates the North American Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Growing Public-Private Partnerships to Promote Proteomics Research are Expected to Drive the Market in Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Advancements Proteomics and Genomics Research are Expected to Drive Market Growth

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 Growth in the Life Science Industry and the Increase in Academia-Industry Partnerships Will Be the Key Factors Driving the Market

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Growth in This Market is Primarily Driven By Increasing Investments in Life Science R&D for Infrastructural Development

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Increasing Investment in Cancer and Translational Research is Expected to Propel Market Growth During the Forecast Period

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Rising Incidence of Cancer and Increasing Focus on Cancer Biomarkers By Various Medical Societies to Support Market Growth in Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.1.1 Large Number of Research Initiatives Towards the Development of Precision Medicine Supporting Market Growth in Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.2.1 China has the Fastest-Growing Research Sector in the APAC Region

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Increasing Pharma R&D and Government Funding in the Biotechnology Industry are the Major Factors Driving Market Growth in India

11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Growing Proteomics Research in the Field of Cancer Along With the Rising Use of Advanced Techniques to Drive Market Growth

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Growing Genomics and Proteomics Research and Increasing Research Collaborations are Expected to Support Market Growth



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

12.3.1 Product Launches, Approvals, and Enhancements

12.3.2 Expansions

12.3.3 Acquisitions

12.3.4 Other Strategies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Illumina, Inc.

13.2 Qiagen N.V.

13.3 Neogenomic Laboratories, Inc.

13.4 Sysmex Corporation

13.5 HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

13.6 Helomics Corporation

13.7 Genomic Health, Inc.

13.8 Caris Life Sciences

13.9 Nanostring Technologies, Inc.

13.10 Ribomed Biotechnologies, Inc.

13.11 Guardant Health, Inc.

13.12 Foundation Medicine



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i0z5lc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

