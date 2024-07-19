Canderel Migrates Entire Portfolio Onto Yardi

Vanguard of tech: Leading third-party property management firm enhances efficiency and scalability

TORONTO, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canderel, a prominent real estate services company, has fully integrated Yardi Voyager® Commercial and Yardi® Elevate across its portfolio to achieve operational excellence and provide a superior service.

Prior to adopting Yardi®, Canderel identified the need for a robust, scalable solution to support its growing national real estate services business and streamline processes.

"We dealt with multiple software systems and manual processes that could not keep up with our aggressive growth plans," said Michael Sutherland, vice president of property accounting for Canderel. "With Yardi Voyager, we unified our platform, significantly reducing time and complexity in our property management processes. The Yardi® Commercial Suite has proved ideal, giving us more accurate reporting, faster deal closures and improved vendor management, significantly boosting our operations."

Canderel plans to expand its use of Yardi solutions to further drive progress. "Our strategy is to continually improve and refine our services," Sutherland added. "Yardi Voyager has established a strong foundation for us to reach these goals."

"Canderel's use of integrative technology has been impressive," said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager for Yardi Canada Ltd. "In a short period of time, they successfully completed phases one and two of their migration, moving two of their three portfolios — their core operations — onto Yardi Voyager. This phased approach led to their successful full data migration in 2024, ensuring the software meets the needs of Canderel and its clients across Canada."

About Canderel

Canderel is one of Canada's largest privately held real estate companies. It was founded in 1975 by Jonathan Wener and has since grown from its base in Montreal to seven offices across Canada. Canderel owns and manages a real estate portfolio of more than 23 million square feet in Canada's seven major markets – Québec City, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. Its 650 real estate professionals have executed more than $20 billion in acquisitions, developments and management projects, totaling 80M+ sf of owned, managed and developed properties. To learn more, visit canderel.com.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

