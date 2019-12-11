Candid Achieves Amazon EC2 for Microsoft Windows Server Service Delivery Partner Status

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Candid , a cloud technology and management consulting firm and Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), today announces it has achieved Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) for Windows Server Service Delivery Partner status . Achievement of this status validates Candid's ability to deliver services for managing secure, reliable, and high-performance environments for deploying Windows-based applications and workloads.

Achieving Amazon EC2 for Windows Server Service Delivery Partner status differentiates Candid as an APN Partner that consistently demonstrates technical proficiency and proven success in delivering Microsoft workloads on Amazon EC2. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess expertise designing, managing, and securing reliable, high-performing environments for deploying Windows-based applications and workloads on AWS.

"Our continuing focus at Candid is helping Fortune 500 companies migrate their business-critical workloads to AWS," says Merrick Olives, co-founder and Managing Partner for Candid. "This latest status validates the complex work we do every day for our clients--using AWS technology alongside other partners, like Microsoft Windows Servers, to achieve critical business outcomes."

Recent examples of Candid's projects include a mainframe cloud migration that saved a global enterprise $6 million annually by moving its legacy mainframe to AWS as part of an overall initiative to modernize operations. Candid put a strategy in place that provided a creative approach to a large-scale mainframe migration to cloud approach by using innovative mainframe emulation software and an automated deployment plan.

Candid also holds AWS Migration Competency and AWS DevOps Competency status as well as being an APN Public Sector Partner and has successfully led hundreds of transformative cloud projects for its clients. More than 80 percent of Candid's consultants are AWS Accredited or Certified.

