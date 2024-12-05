CANDID Enhances Its Operating System with Strategic Acquisition

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CANDID, the leading mortgage marketing and sales operating system, announces the acquisition of UnifyCRM. This move strengthens CANDID's position as the go-to platform for enterprise mortgage organizations, furthering its mission to deliver innovative solutions that streamline operations, drive growth, and enhance client engagement.

CANDID is synonymous with innovation, efficiency, and results. With the acquisition of UnifyCRM, CANDID is taking its platform to the next level, enhancing its ability to empower enterprise mortgage teams to operate at peak performance. This integration focuses on making CANDID's tools even more seamless and impactful, ensuring that users have everything they need to achieve their goals in a single, unified platform.

"CANDID isn't just improving—it's evolving to set the new standard for what a mortgage operating system should be," said Garrett Locklear, Founder and CEO of CANDID. "This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to constant innovation and delivering the absolute best for our users."

Why Mortgage Leaders Choose CANDID

As the industry's most trusted operating system, CANDID is built to eliminate inefficiencies, automate workflows, and provide enterprise teams with the tools they need to succeed. By incorporating UnifyCRM's capabilities into its ecosystem, CANDID delivers a platform that is even more powerful, intuitive, and tailored to the demands of the modern mortgage experience.

CANDID is designed for organizations that demand more:

Efficiency at Scale: Reduce redundancies and streamline operations.

Enhanced Engagement: Foster stronger borrower relationships with cutting-edge tools.

Growth-Driven Design: Optimize performance and achieve sustainable growth.

Leading the Future of Mortgage Technology

CANDID is committed to helping enterprise mortgage organizations stay ahead of the curve. The acquisition of UnifyCRM represents another step forward in creating a platform that is built for growth, innovation, and operational excellence.

For mortgage organizations seeking to maximize their potential, CANDID remains the clear choice. With partnerships that include industry leaders like Atlantic Bay, and Remarkable Mortgage, CANDID continues to set the standard for what a modern operating system can achieve.

A Vision of Growth and Innovation

This acquisition reinforces CANDID's dedication to providing the most effective tools for enterprise mortgage organizations. By focusing on what matters most—streamlining operations, driving client engagement, and empowering growth—CANDID ensures its users are equipped to thrive in a competitive market.

For more information on how CANDID is shaping the future of mortgage technology, visit candid.inc .

