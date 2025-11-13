Candidates Lose Steam as Employers Stall on Hiring, According to iCIMS Data

The iCIMS November 2025 Workforce Report highlights a widening gap between openings and hires as manufacturing momentum cools

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, a leading talent acquisition software company trusted by the world's best brands, released the iCIMS Insights November Workforce Report today, examining the latest trends in job openings, applications and hires. According to the new report, candidate interest appears to be cooling as employers stall hiring amid ongoing market uncertainty. The report also includes a special focus on manufacturing, pointing to growing candidate interest in the industry.

iCIMS data showed a dip in candidate interest while employers continue to open roles — but are not following through on the hires. Overall applications dropped 7% between September and October but were still up 9% year-over-year. Following a hiring surge that peaked in April and again in July, hiring has gradually declined, with overall hires dropping 5% since October 2024. Despite lackluster applications and hires, openings continue to climb up 4% year-over-year, their highest level in 12 months.

"More openings, slower hiring rate. That mismatch won't last," said Trent Cotton, head of talent acquisition insights, iCIMS. "Frustrated candidates drop off fast, so the firms that cut red tape and move top talent through quickly will own the market."

Key hiring trends in manufacturing, drawn from iCIMS' proprietary data from thousands of organizations, include:

Manufacturing's midyear hiring peak has fizzled: Manufacturing job openings are up 14% year-over-year and have been trending upward since June, but that is not translating into actual hires. Manufacturing hiring is down 7% year-over-year, signaling that manufacturers are easing up after a mid-year rally. Applications are also up 12% since last October but have fallen for two consecutive months.

Manufacturing applicants per opening (APO) rose from 41 to 47 year-over-year, reflecting growing candidate interest in the sector. The applicant activity appears to be tracking employer demand, as APO peaked midyear alongside hiring growth and has eased in recent months as hiring momentum slowed. Slower moves, fewer hires: Time-to-fill in manufacturing increased from 40 to 42 year-over-year, suggesting employers are making slower hiring decisions in a cautious market. But moving too slowly could mean losing critical hires.

"The manufacturing sector is feeling a sharper talent squeeze than the broader market," said Cotton. "Applications per opening are rising, yet time to fill has barely moved as openings climb and hiring slows year over year. The data points to process friction, not pipeline scarcity. For manufacturing recruiters, the edge will go to those who treat hiring like production: measure throughput, eliminate bottlenecks and keep talent moving."

Download the iCIMS Insights November Workforce Report for a deeper dive into the latest labor market and manufacturing hiring trends.

