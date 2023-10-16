CandidPro named 2023 Editors' Choice Award winner by Dentistry Today

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentistry Today has recognized the CandidPro clear aligner system among their 2023 Editors' Choice Awards winners. This recognition follows a year of innovation and development at CandidPro that has brought their providers more capabilities, more flexibility, and more convenience. With this prestigious award on the books, CandidPro is positioned for an even stronger 2024.

CandidPro orthodontic system named winner in Dentistry Today's 2023 Editors' Choice Award.
The CandidPro clear aligner system challenges dental professionals to expect more from their clear aligner partner. Drawing on long-held frustrations among general practitioners, CandidPro has curated a comprehensive approach to care that brings together treatment planning support from US-licensed orthodontists, state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, turnkey marketing services, and AI-enabled CandidMonitoring™ technology that is proven to drive increased patient compliance and case predictability, while helping increase profitability for the practice.

"We've created the kind of clear aligner system practitioners have always wanted," says Chief Operating Officer, Tony Morefield. "We're not just a lab. We're a complete system that's 100% focused on delivering the features and tools our providers want. Having prestigious publications like Dentistry Today take notice means we're on the right path."

Dentistry Today has been a leading dental industry publication for over 25 years. The publication shares the latest information around dental procedures, technology, and products with over 150,00 readers nationwide and is the foremost purveyor of dental news in the United States.

"This is an incredible honor," says CandidPro's Chief Marketing Officer Jeroen van der Linden. "Dentistry Today doesn't just choose new products to feature at random. They're on the lookout for innovations that are poised to change the industry. And that's exactly what we're doing."

Though CandidPro's share of clear aligner cases is still growing, the buzz around their recently released features has been attracting a host of new providers who are looking for a better clear aligner partner. In 2023 alone, the company successfully launched support for IPR, attachments, bite ramps, mixed dentition case types, and elastics, as well as a revamped treatment planning platform.

"The dental professionals who are already in our network are doing great things with our products and driving serious growth," says Chief Dental Officer Dr. Brian Gray. "This recognition not only validates our team's hard work in developing our new capabilities, it also validates the successes we've seen among our providers. It's a very exciting time for clear aligner technology, and I'm proud that our team is being recognized for everything they've achieved thus far."

About CandidPro
CandidPro believes that dentists deserve more when it comes to clear aligners. That's why its orthodontic platform leverages best-in-class technology, a game-changing approach to partnership, and clinical expertise to give doctors more control, more convenience, and more happy clear aligner patients.

News Releases in Similar Topics

