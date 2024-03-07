Candle Market size to grow by USD 2.84 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing adoption of candles for special occasions to drive market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The candle market size is expected to grow by USD 2.84 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 5.79%, as per the latest Technavio market research report. The growing home decor market positively impacts the candle market. A significant upsurge in the demand for home decor merchandise is due to the increasing prosperity in major global economies and evolving lifestyles. Innovative products such as aromatherapy diffusers, plug-ins, and personalized candles have captured the attention of retailers and the millennial demographic. Due to their strong affinity for luxury goods and a preference for high-convenience brands, millennials, who are highly internet-savvy, are expected to account for over 70% of the global workforce by 2025, fueling the demand for home decor products, including candles. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Candle Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.93 billion Market structure USD Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Regional Analysis

North America is estimated to account for 28% of the market's overall growth. The regional growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for candles during festive seasons and holidays. Furthermore, the demand for candles with natural essential oils will also fuel the market's growth. Moreover, the rise in awareness about the ingredients used to make candles, the use of environment-friendly containers, and the packaging of candles are other factors that play a major role in driving the demand for candles in North America

An emerging trend in the global candle market is the increasing adoption of wooden wicks.

Wooden wicks are small strips or tubes of wood specifically designed for candle-wicking purposes. Such wicks can be produced using various types of wood and come in different widths to match the candles they are used with. Moreover, wood wicks are not only sustainable and environmentally friendly, but they are also free of toxins and phthalates. Hence, the growing use of wooden wicks is expected to fuel market growth in the forecast period.

Key Companies

The candle market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Armadilla Wax Works Inc., Bath and Body Works Direct Inc., Bolsius International BV, Colonial Candle, Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co. Ltd., Desirepath Mississippi, LLC, Diannes Custom Candles, Diptyque Distribution LLC, Empire Candle Co. LLC, Lalique Group SA, NEST Fragrances, Newell Brands Inc., Portmeirion Group Plc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Stonewall Kitchen LLC, The Bridgewater Candle Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The White Company, The Yankee Candle Co. Inc., and Universal Candle Co. Ltd.

Segmentation Analysis

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (container based, pillars, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the container-based segment will be significant for the overall market during the forecast period. These candles are sold in containers such as jars and tins and most candle stores offer a wide range of container candles. Moreover, the containers can be reused or used as molds for new candles. Hence, such factors drive the container candles segment's growth during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

In recent years, the candle market has witnessed a significant surge in demand, particularly among female millennials seeking to enhance their home décor and indulge in self-care practices. Scented candles have become a quintessential element of this wellness trend, offering not only a pleasant aroma but also contributing to mental well-being.

As the preference for online shopping continues to rise, consumers are exploring a plethora of options for renovating and redecorating their spaces, with scented candles playing a pivotal role in creating a cozy ambiance. Moreover, the allure of aromatherapy has led to a surge in the popularity of natural wax-based organic candles, favored for their soothing properties and minimal carbon blackening.

Millennials, known for their inclination towards sustainable and eco-friendly products, are gravitating towards alternatives to traditional synthetic candles that emit harmful Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). In response to this demand, candle manufacturers are increasingly opting for soy wax, beeswax, and palm wax as sustainable alternatives to paraffin wax.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has also underscored the importance of using environmentally friendly candles, prompting consumers to prioritize products that comply with stringent regulations. When it comes to product types, candle enthusiasts have a plethora of options ranging from votives to container candles, pillars, and tapers, each catering to different preferences and occasions.

In terms of distribution channels, both online and offline platforms play a crucial role in reaching consumers. While online platforms offer convenience and accessibility, offline retailers provide the opportunity for customers to experience the fragrance firsthand.

Glass packaging manufacturers like Glassnow have emerged as key players in the candle market, providing aesthetically pleasing and sustainable packaging solutions that resonate with environmentally conscious consumers.

Whether it's for everyday use, celebrations, religious ceremonies, or festivals, scented candles have become an indispensable part of modern living, offering a sensory experience that uplifts the mind, body, and soul. As the demand for wellness products continues to soar, the candle market is poised for sustained growth, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of consumers worldwide.

Market Overview

In today's bustling marketplace, scented candles have transcended their traditional purpose, becoming a staple in the home décor of female millennials. This demographic, highly attuned to the wellness trend, seeks not only aesthetic appeal but also holistic experiences. Scented candles perfectly align with this ethos, offering both visual enhancement and therapeutic benefits. Their household application extends beyond mere illumination, creating ambiance and promoting relaxation. As a result, businesses are innovating to meet the demands of this discerning consumer base, introducing a myriad of scents and designs to capture their attention. Understanding the significance of this product in the lives of female millennials is essential for success in today's candle market.

