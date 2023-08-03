Candock Embarks on Digital Commerce Growth with Tecsys' Cloud WMS Platform

News provided by

Tecsys Inc.

03 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

World leader in modular floating docks digitizes warehouse operations to navigate new era of omnichannel commerce and set sail for global growth.

MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management and omnichannel commerce software company, is pleased to announce the implementation of Omni™ WMS at Candock, a world leader in the engineering, manufacturing, distribution and installation of modular floating docks. The new warehouse management system (WMS) provides Candock with an operationally flexible and scalable platform to accelerate their digital transformation and support business growth objectives. The Omni™ WMS solution was deployed with Tecsys' rapid implementation methodology, which significantly shortened the time-to-value and minimized services hours.

Founded in 1997, Candock orchestrates a network of 90 distributors with business operations across five continents. As the organization expanded over 25 years, it became clear that the existing manual system was no longer sufficient to meet growing demands. In order to keep up with the increasing complexity and scale of its operations, Candock recognized the need for a more advanced system that could simplify workflows, as well as evolve and scale with the company's growth. The organization selected Tecsys as its technology partner and implemented Omni™ WMS in 2023.

"As an omnichannel business, Candock needed to orchestrate an increasingly intricate network of manufacturers, vendors, resellers and direct-to-consumer channels," explains Alexandre Lamoureux, CEO at Candock. "Tecsys has equipped us for warehousing complexity today and into the future, ensuring that our rate of growth can be both supported and accelerated by leveraging our technology ecosystem."

Due to the seasonal nature of Candock's business and with the construction of a new headquarters and warehouse underway, an expedited implementation was a top priority for the organization. To meet critical timing needs, Candock turned to Tecsys and its quick-to-deploy SaaS Omni™ WMS with world-class capabilities in a modular out-of-the-box package, allowing the organization to implement rapidly and cost-effectively. This adaptable supply chain platform with robust functionality enables Candock to streamline complex warehouse operations, automate lot tracking and efficiently manage the stringent inspections process.

"Despite competing priorities and simultaneous enterprise initiatives, Tecsys remained an agile technology partner and was instrumental in helping us move to a fully system-driven operation before our high season begins," continues Alexandre. "It's a testament to the Tecsys solution and the Tecsys team that we have been able to retool for a new era of our business without facing a protracted implementation."

Adam Krajewski, vice president, Professional Services at Tecsys, adds, "The midmarket warehouse is a deeply complex and fast-moving environment requiring a sophisticated software to make everything run smoothly. Balancing the logistics between B2B, direct-to-consumer, drop shipping, home delivery and other channels places significant demand on the people on the floor. We are delighted to provide the team at Candock with the technology they need to simplify and automate their workflows so they can continue to build their global footprint with technology that will evolve with them." 

About Candock

Candock develops, produces and commercializes docks and modular floating systems that are adapted to the needs of our clients all over the world, while participating in their partner's development.

About Tecsys

Since our founding 40 years ago, much has changed in the realm of supply chain technology. But one thing has remained constant; by developing dynamic and innovative supply chain solutions, Tecsys has been equipping organizations for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions.

Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2023. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

