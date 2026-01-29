Candy Crush Launches Crushable, a New Game Designed for Everyday Play, Exclusively on Yahoo Games

One of the world's most popular mobile games, Candy Crush brings its signature feel-good play exclusively to Yahoo Games with a new format giving puzzle lovers a new daily ritual

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Candy Crush is expanding where and how people play with the launch of Candy Crush Crushable, a new daily puzzle game available exclusively on Yahoo Games in the US. Crushable celebrates the joy of daily play, rooted in the belief that small wins can lift you up no matter where you are. Developed by King, the makers of Candy Crush, today marks a significant moment with the launch of Crushable, delivering Candy Crush's signature fun in the form of a bite-sized puzzle designed for modern routines. With a new level released daily, players are invited to put their skills to the test with a sweet candy challenge that delivers a satisfying sense of achievement and a fresh moment of play worth coming back for.

The launch comes as mobile games increasingly become part of people's everyday routines. Data shows that nearly 40% more people play a digital game in the morning than last year2, signaling growing demand for games that fit seamlessly into daily routines. With 71% of people reporting a sense of accomplishment after completing their daily game3, Crushable taps into that feeling by giving players new reasons to celebrate, share their stats and challenge friends and family.

Each day, Candy Crush Crushable reveals a new level that challenges players to solve a candified puzzle. Players start with a tray of candies and must place them onto the board in the correct sequence. Once all candies are placed in the correct order, the board erupts into a colorful cascade, clearing completely and scoring a tasty victory. It's a test of logic where players must think ahead and experiment with different placements to unlock the winning sequence. Each move counts toward a player's stats, which they can share and challenge others to beat their performance.

"Candy Crush has always been about creating joyful moments that fit naturally into everyday life. At King, creativity and innovation drive how we evolve experiences for players, and with Crushable, we are introducing a new way to play that feels fresh, rewarding, and made for daily play. Partnering with Yahoo Games helps us bring this new experience to players at tremendous scale, tapping into a brand with a loyal audience," said Luken Aragon, VP of Marketing for Candy Crush Saga at King.

To celebrate the launch, Yahoo is rolling out a new brand campaign, "Crush Your Day", starring beloved television star Frankie Muniz. The spot opens in black and white with Muniz at the breakfast table, lamenting adult life: "Meetings and taxes!" Then poof! A box of Crushable cereal magically appears and the whole scene explodes into color with the nostalgia and energy of classic 90s cereal commercials. Muniz gleefully pours candy tiles into a bowl before opening up the game, showing that playing Crushable on Yahoo Games is all part of a complete morning routine (and a balanced breakfast!).

"I've spent a lot of time playing characters who hang out at the breakfast table, but what people may not know is that I'm also a big morning person in real life," said Frankie Muniz. "I spend more than 300 days a year on the road but always try to keep a consistent morning routine. Yahoo has long been part of my daily rituals, and now I'll be adding Crushable into the mix. I grew up watching the fun cereal commercials of the 90s, and I had just as much fun playing an over the top character and singing the jingle as I did playing the game."

The launch of Crushable is part of the broader relaunch of Yahoo Games, transforming it into a best-in-class destination for casual play. The refreshed platform combines exclusive originals and curated trending titles creating a hub designed to fit seamlessly into players' everyday routines.

"Games have always been part of the Yahoo DNA. They're part of how we entertain and connect people every day," said Andrew Pedersen, Head of Yahoo Games. "This relaunch raises the bar, combining original games with exclusive launches like Crushable to create a destination players can't get anywhere else."

Players can enjoy moments of everyday play with Crushable, available exclusively on Yahoo Games in the US, with a new level available daily. For fans wanting to play Crushable globally, head to candycrushable.com and experience the daily challenge wherever they are.

About Candy Crush Crushable

Candy Crush Crushable is a daily, web based puzzle game from the Candy Crush universe. With one bite sized puzzle released each day, Crushable fits easily into everyday routines. Built around familiar Candy Crush-inspired challenges and small wins, Crushable brings the signature joy of Candy Crush to a fresh daily format.

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful, King® is a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world with more than 20 years of history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile game hits such as Farm Heroes Saga®. Candy Crush has been the top-grossing franchise in U.S. app stores for six years, and King games are played by more than 200 million monthly active users. King, a part of Activision Blizzard which was acquired by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), has game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin and offices in Dublin, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn , @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on X.

About Yahoo

‍‍For 30 years and counting, Yahoo has served as a trusted guide for hundreds of millions of people globally, helping them achieve their goals big and small online through our portfolio of iconic products. For advertisers, Yahoo offers omnichannel solutions and powerful data to engage with our brands and deliver results.



