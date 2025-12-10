Lisa Rinna Celebrates Candy Crush Fans and their Sweetest Achievements in this Year's Candy Unwrapped

Fresh off a social burst with Lisa Rinna, Candy Unwrapped 2025 puts players in the spotlight, turning their year-in-Candy Crush stats into a personalized celebration.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Candy Crush® is celebrating its sweetest year yet with Candy Unwrapped 2025, the annual moment that spotlights the players who make the game a global phenomenon and gives each fan a personalized recap of their Candy Crush journey.

This year, the brand enlisted Lisa Rinna as the first-ever Candy Coach, inviting fans to share their Candy Unwrapped stats and tag her on Instagram for a chance to be featured on her Instagram story. On Unwrapped launch day, December 8th, she cheered players on and hyped up their stats, turning their year-in-Candy Crush moments into something worth sharing and showing off and the Candy Crush community showed up loud, proud, and in massive numbers. Ranking in the top 13% of U.S. players, Lisa proves she knows her way around a few Candies enough to join the fun and hype up fans.

Hundreds of millions of people swipe and match Candies every day, but plenty still keep their love for the game on the low. This year's Candy Unwrapped is here to remind players they're part of something huge, fun, and a community totally worth bragging about. With Lisa Rinna cheering everyone on and openly celebrating her own Candy Crush achievements, this year's moment encourages players to share their stats boldly and wear their Candy Crush journey as a badge of honor.

Lisa Loves Candy

Lisa kicked off the celebration on Instagram, teasing the upcoming Unwrapped drop in a video and promising to spotlight Crushers who tagged her by reposting. Hundreds of people engaged with Lisa's post, and throughout the day she reposted standout stats with her signature hype and humor, shouting out wild Candy Crush skills, cheering players on, and reacting in peak Lisa fashion.

As Candy Coach, she delivered instant classics: "LEVEL WHAT?! You get a 3-min dance break before getting back in the game," "You collected all these Candies?!?! Candy Coach Rinna is so proud," and "This mama is so impressed — you are a distinctly qualified and refined Crusher." From praising outrageous streaks to telling fans to "dance while you Candy Crush," Lisa turned her feed into a full-on celebration of the players who make Candy Crush what it is.

"I loved seeing everyone show off their Candy Crush stats — if you've got it, own it! This game is fun, joyful, and pretty fab," said Lisa Rinna. "Being a Candy Coach for the day was so cool! I loved being able to celebrate each player's journey. It's that time of year when everyone deserves a spotlight!"

A Look at the Globe's Sweetest Stats

This year's Candy Unwrapped highlights just how huge and active the Candy Crush community really is. Across the world in 2025, players collectively:

Crushed 95 trillion candies

candies Passed 97 billion levels

levels Sent 7 billion lives

lives Used 47 billion boosters

The scale of Candy Crush play around the world is staggering. Hundreds of millions of people are matching Candies, passing levels, and sharing lives every day. In the U.S., that energy is no exception, with players joining in from coast-to-coast showing just how central play is to daily life.

To bring that culture of play to life off-screen, Candy Crush is heading to Chicago, the leading city in America for collecting Candies this year, to unveil a 10-foot candy jar installation outside of the Wrigley Building in Chicago's Pioneer Square on December 14th for 48 hours. Filled with the average number of candies collected every second in Chicago in 2025, the larger-than-life display invites people to guess the total, snap photos, and experience the playful scale of Chicago's Candy community firsthand.

Reflecting on the moment, Luken Aragon, VP of Marketing for Candy Crush Saga, said:

"In just its second year, Unwrapped is already becoming a moment we look forward to, spotlighting the people who make our mission of Making the World Playful real. With the iconic Lisa Rinna bringing her energy to the celebration, we've invited everyone to embrace their playful side, cheer on fellow Crushers, and celebrate the joy of unapologetic fun."

Check Out Your Unwrapped

Candy Crush Unwrapped 2025 is live now! Players can check out their personalized Candy Unwrapped experience in-game and share their stats on social using #CandyUnwrapped.

Candy Crush Saga is free to download and play on iOS and Android. For more information on the game and upcoming tournaments, visit: www.candycrushsaga.com .

About Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga® is one of the world's most popular mobile games. Millions of players around the globe match colorful candies in combinations of three or more to win points, defeat obstacles and progress through more than 20,000 levels. In November 2022, Candy Crush Saga celebrated its 10-year anniversary. Candy Crush Saga is available to download for free from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon App store, Windows App Store and Facebook.

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful, King® is a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world with more than 20 years of history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile game hits such as Farm Heroes Saga®. Candy Crush has been the top-grossing franchise in U.S. app stores for six years, and King games are played by more than 200 million monthly active users. King, a part of Activision Blizzard which was acquired by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), has game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin and offices in Dublin, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn , @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on X.

About Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna is an actress, author, host and pop culture and fashion icon who continues to push the boundaries of expectations in all facets of her career and life. Rinna will next be seen competing on the fourth season of the award-winning series THE TRAITORS, premiering January 8th on Peacock. She will also be releasing her first memoir, You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It, from Day Street Books on February 24th. Rinna is best-known for starring as "Billy Reed" on DAYS OF OUR LIVES and "Taylor McBride" on MELROSE PLACE. In 2022, after eight seasons on THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS, Rinna and husband, Harry Hamlin, launched a podcast on Dear Media on Valentines Day 2025 titled Let's Not Talk About the Husband, where they discuss their relationship, family and crazy lives in Hollywood.

