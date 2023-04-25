Candy Market size to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% from 2022 to 2027, Growing purchasing power of consumers to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The candy market size is set to grow by USD 56.43 billion from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 4.48%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Read a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Candy Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Candy Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Non-chocolate Candy



Chocolate Candy

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the non-chocolate candy segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Non-chocolate confectionery has gained commercial importance in recent years due to factors such as increased health awareness and growing demand for sugar-free/low-sugar chocolate/confectionery products. The demand for chocolate-free confectionery among the general public has increased. Additionally, major players include valuable ingredients, additional nutrients, and minerals in candies as a strategy to increase their revenue and market share. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the segment growth for the non-chocolate candy segment during the forecast period.

Candy Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the candy market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Arcor Group, AUGUST STORCK KG, Cloetta AB, Ferrero International S.A., General Mills Inc., HARIBO GmbH and Co. KG, Jelly Belly Candy Co., Kellogg Co, Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Palmer Candy Co., Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, pladis Foods Ltd., Quality Candy Co., SUGARFINA USA LLC, Sweet Candy Co. Inc., The Bang Candy Co., The Hershey Co., and Mondelez International Inc.

Vendor Offerings

Arcor Group - The company offers candies in the form of filled, hard, sour, crystal, and soft or milk candies; gummy candies; lollipops in different shapes; chewing gum both sugar-free or and non-sugar-free; bubble gum; jellies, nougat candies or turrones; and tablets.

The company offers candies in the form of filled, hard, sour, crystal, and soft or milk candies; gummy candies; lollipops in different shapes; chewing gum both sugar-free or and non-sugar-free; bubble gum; jellies, nougat candies or turrones; and tablets. Cloetta AB - The company offers various fruit-flavored candies.

The company offers various fruit-flavored candies. Ferrero International S.A. - The company offers chocolate candies under various brands such as Babyruth, Butterfinger, Crunch, Kinder Joy , and Kinder Bueno .

Candy Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

A major market driver fueling the growth of the candy market is the growing purchasing power of consumers.

The market's continued growth, paired with the customers' increasing purchasing power, is the primary factor in creating opportunities for the candy market.

Some of the main factors influencing candy demand include consumer preferences, population growth, and consumer inclinations.

Additionally, as a result of the production of candy with fewer sugar additives, significant market players in the candy industry may have excellent revenue-generating opportunities.

Hence, the growth of emerging new markets will act as a market driver and expand the favorable chances for the market growth rate during the forecast period.

Major Trends

An emerging trend in the candy market that is estimated to have a positive impact on market growth is increasing online sales.

Benefits such as ease, convenience, and accessibility to a wider variety of products are offered by online shopping.

There is a growing market for online candy sales, as more companies use online platforms to reach consumers. Clean labeling is another development that is having an impact on the worldwide confectionery market.

As a result of the demand for a more natural and healthy diet, the demand for products created with natural components is rising as opposed to those with artificial preservatives, colors, and tastes.

Hence, such trends are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

A major challenge impeding the market growth for candies is an increase in the number of product recalls.

One of the key factors for the increase in product recalls is the rising concern over food safety.

Candy producers are quite concerned about product recalls because they can harm their reputation, diminish consumer trust, and cause them monetary losses.

Moreover, as a result of consumers' growing health consciousness and awareness of the contents of their food, they expect greater transparency and safety in the items they purchase.

Furthermore, regulations are more stringent nowadays, which compels producers to meet greater requirements for the reliability and security of their goods.

Such factors negatively impact the growth of the candy market during the forecast period.

Candy Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist candy market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the candy market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the candy market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of candy market vendors

Candy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 56.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.13 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arcor Group, AUGUST STORCK KG, Cloetta AB, Ferrero International S.A., General Mills Inc., HARIBO GmbH and Co. KG, Jelly Belly Candy Co., Kellogg Co, Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Palmer Candy Co., Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, pladis Foods Ltd., Quality Candy Co., SUGARFINA USA LLC, Sweet Candy Co. Inc., The Bang Candy Co., The Hershey Co., and Mondelez International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Reports

