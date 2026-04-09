Canela Media Expands Canela Audience Solutions (CAS) with New Data Capabilities and Expanded Activation

Enhanced Data Capabilities and Broader Activation Strengthen CAS as a Leading Solution for Reaching U.S. Hispanic Audiences

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canela Media, a leading technology and data-driven multicultural media company, today announced the continued evolution of Canela Audience Solutions (CAS), its proprietary first-party deterministic data platform designed to help brands reach U.S. Hispanic audiences with greater precision, scale, and cultural relevance regardless of language.

Canela Audience Solutions' data products can be activated through Premium Custom Audiences across OTT and YouTube; Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Programmatically on LiveRamp with a suite of benchmarking and measurement tools through CAS-Analytics.

As the media landscape becomes increasingly complex, CAS has grown into a comprehensive data solution that enables brands to plan, activate, and measure with greater precision. Built on a foundation of deterministic signals, CAS is powered by more than 400 million device IDs, delivering a scaled and privacy-compliant view of consumer behavior rooted in real engagement with culturally relevant content.

Today, CAS reaches over 35 million U.S. Hispanics through a robust and continuously evolving library of more than 1,000 audience segments available on LiveRamp Marketplace. These segments move beyond standard demographic definitions, incorporating cultural nuance, content consumption patterns, and behavioral insights to help brands connect more authentically with their audiences.

This approach not only strengthens overall campaign effectiveness, but also naturally drives incremental reach by introducing brands to audiences they may not engage through traditional strategies alone. This impact is further enhanced by the unique composition of Canela's audience. Through CAS Analytics, advertisers can validate performance with real-time, person-level and cross-platform measurement, cost efficiency metrics, creative-level reporting, and industry benchmarks, all verified by trusted third-party partners.

As part of its continued expansion, CAS is now accessible across the full advertising ecosystem. Advertisers can activate CAS audiences through direct and programmatic channels, with support across CTV, digital, retail media networks, and social platforms, backed by broad SSP connectivity.

For deeper data integrations, Canela's Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering allows brands to append Hispanic segment eligibility directly into their own planning tools and identity frameworks, with weekly updates to support targeting, modeling, and measurement.

CAS also introduces advanced audience expansion capabilities, including demographic similarity modeling to identify high-value adjacent audiences, as well as proprietary aggregate-level targeting solutions for platforms like YouTube. These innovations ensure brands can extend reach while maintaining cultural relevance and precision.

"This is what sets Canela Media apart," said Philippe Guelton, Global President of Canela Media. "Our unique and proprietary offering through Canela Audience Solutions allows brands to reach U.S. Hispanic Audiences with precision, accuracy and with proven results and incrementality."

Building on this foundation, CAS helps brands to coordinate audience engagement seamlessly across platforms, allowing brands to engage the same consumers consistently throughout the entire journey. By reinforcing messaging from awareness through consideration and conversion, advertisers can drive stronger outcomes while maintaining cultural relevance at every touchpoint.

"CAS represents the next generation of audience targeting for multicultural consumers," said Mike Bardaro, VP of Commercial Data Products at Canela Media. "We've built a solution that not only delivers scale and precision, but also reflects the cultural nuance needed to truly connect with Hispanic audiences. As CAS continues to evolve, we're giving brands more powerful and flexible ways to drive meaningful growth."

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading innovation and technology-driven media company that offers a portfolio of audience solutions consisting of Canela.TV, Canela Audience Solutions, Club Canela and Canela Studios providing scale and breakthrough offerings to reach U.S. Hispanic audiences through relevant content, with precision and accuracy.

Canela Media's free streaming platform, Canela.TV, provides audiences with culturally relevant and authentic content on-demand (VOD) and through its Live Channels across all verticals: Canela Music, Canela Kids, Canela Deportes, and also boasts an extensive library of Novelas and Mexican classics films. Canela Studios, Canela Media's in-house creative and production studio, offers brands seamless creative services and branded content solutions as well as developing and producing several Canela Originals. Club Canela, Canela Media's breakthrough first in-app streaming rewards program of its kind, provides brands with innovative and exclusive engagement opportunities while rewarding audiences for watching content on the Canela.TV app.

For more information, visit: http://www.CanelaMedia.com

SOURCE Canela Media