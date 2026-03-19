El Quinto Partido, A Canela Deportes Original Series, Presented by Hyundai, to Debut on Canela.TV

Original docu-series hosted by Julián Gil and featuring fútbol legends and renowned observers takes the audience deep into Mexico's quest to break past the elusive Fifth Match at the World Cup

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canela Media, a leading technology and innovation multicultural media company and home to the free streaming platform Canela.TV, announced today the premiere of its new original series, El Quinto Partido (The Fifth Match) a Canela Deportes Original docu-series, premiering on May 15th, ahead of the biggest soccer event this summer.

Co-produced by Latin Sports, hosted by Julián Gil and sponsored by Hyundai Motor America, El Quinto Partido dives deep into Mexico's decades-long pursuit of advancing beyond the Round of 16, and finally win the elusive "fifth match". The series uncovers the intense passion surrounding this quest, highlighting the resilience, pride, and unbreakable devotion of fans on both sides of the border who continue to believe that this is the year history can finally be rewritten.

With unprecedented access and exclusive interviews with players, coaches, observers and fans, the five-episode series follows Julián Gil as he embarks on a journey filled with humor, emotion, passion, and hope, in an attempt to answer the great question that unites entire generations: Why has Mexico never reached the elusive fifth match during the big event…and what must happen for history to finally be rewritten in 2026?

"Creating El Quinto Partido has been one of the most meaningful moments of my career," said Julián Gil, host and co-producer of the series. "Partnering with Canela Media has been an honor, and I'm thankful to Hyundai for supporting this vision. I'm proud of what we've brought to life and can't wait to share it with the fans."

From the iconic chants echoing in the Estadio Azteca to the roaring stadiums of Los Angeles, Houston, Miami and Chicago, El Quinto Partido uncovers a story of identity, pride, and unwavering belief, all woven together by a dream shared by two nations.

"El Quinto Partido goes beyond recounting Mexico's World Cup history," said Felipe Osorio, SVP of Content Verticals at Canela Media. "It captures the cultural heartbeat of millions of fans who see the team's journey as a reflection of their own aspirations. This series gives viewers unprecedented access to the people, moments, and emotions that define Mexico's pursuit of a long-held dream."

El Quinto Partido will launch on Canela.TV in May 2026 as part of Canela.TV's Verano de Gloria programming lineup, a fan-centric slate designed to bring audiences the content they crave during the world's biggest soccer moment. Verano de Gloria delivers fan-first storytelling and insights crafted to capture the passion of the tournament and drive engagement all summer long. The slate fuels fandom with insider access and dynamic content that explores the past, present, and future of the tournament. In addition to original specials and documentary features, Verano de Gloria includes bespoke segments within Canela Deportes' live shows: Copados, 100% Fútbol, and Idioma Fútbol, bringing expert analysis, cultural context, and real-time reactions directly to fans.

"El Quinto Partido captures the passion, devotion, and excitement that defines fútbol," said Sean Gilpin, Chief Marketing Officer, Hyundai Motor America. "For generations, fans have carried the dream of seeing Mexico finally reach the Fifth Match, and the passion behind that hope is nothing short of extraordinary. As the world gears up for the biggest stage in soccer, Hyundai is proud to partner with Canela Media to amplify that spirit, celebrate the unwavering commitment of the fans, and stand alongside them as Mexico chases a historic milestone. This series embodies the heart, pride, and belief that drive the sport, and we're thrilled to be a part of that journey."

About the Host: Julián Gil is an acclaimed actor, model, and television host with a career spanning over three decades. He began as an international model before transitioning to acting, earning recognition for roles in popular telenovelas such as Sortilegio, Eva Luna, and Por Amar Sin Ley. His film work and stage performances further established him as a versatile artist in Latin entertainment. Beyond acting, Gil has made a significant mark in sports media as the longtime host of "República Deportiva," one of the most influential Spanish-language sports programs. This role solidified his presence in the sports world, where he connected with fans of soccer and other major athletic events. Recently, he participated in Canela.TV's pop culture phenomenon Secretos de Parejas, sponsored by Hyundai, where he also collaborated on branded content, demonstrating his unique ability to blend entertainment and engaging brand storytelling.

For more information, please visit: https://canela.tv/

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading innovation and technology-driven media company that offers a portfolio of audience solutions consisting of Canela.TV, Canela Audience Solutions, Club Canela and Canela Studios providing scale and breakthrough offerings to reach U.S. Hispanic audiences through relevant content, with precision and accuracy. Canela Media's free streaming platform, Canela.TV, provides audiences with culturally relevant and authentic content on-demand (VOD) and through its Live Channels across all verticals: Canela Music, Canela Kids, Canela Deportes, and also boasts an extensive library of Novelas and Mexican classics films. Canela Studios, Canela Media's in-house creative and production studio, offers brands seamless creative services and branded content solutions as well as developing and producing several Canela Originals. Club Canela, Canela Media's breakthrough first in-app streaming rewards program of its kind, provides brands with innovative and exclusive engagement opportunities while rewarding audiences for watching content on the Canela.TV app.

For brands looking to reach U.S. Hispanics, Canela Media provides scale and breakthrough offerings with deeply engaged audiences. Canela Media's proprietary and exclusive data solution, Canela Audience Solutions, is a best-in-class OTT-first data product delivering advanced audience targeting with more scale, more accuracy, and, ultimately, more precision. Canela Media's extensive reach across premium OTT partners and Spanish-language sites, coupled with its proprietary data, empowers brands to reach highly engaged, customized, Hispanic audiences with precision, both within and beyond Canela Media's ecosystem.

For more information, visit: http://www.CanelaMedia.com

About Latins Sports

Latin Sports TV is a global sports production company with a presence in Latin America and the United States, recognized for its exclusive access to top-tier sports talent. It creates original content and live broadcasts for television and streaming platforms, connecting audiences around the world with the stories, analysis, and voices of those who live the sport from the inside.

About Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Canela Media